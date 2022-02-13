ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany men’s basketball team played a hard-fought game against the Catamounts, but eventually fell on Saturday night. Freshman Justin Neely registered a career night, dropping 26 against the conference’s top team.



Key Stat Lines

UAlbany shot 49.1% (26-53) from the field and 18.2% (2-11) from three-point range. Vermont shot 49.0% (24-49) from the field and 30.0% (6-20) from three-point range.

The Catamounts finished with 12 assists, the Great Danes with 10.

Vermont out-rebounded UAlbany 29-27. Trey Hutcheson led UAlbany with eight, followed by Neely with six.

led UAlbany with eight, followed by Neely with six. Justin Neely led the way for the Great Danes with a career-high 26 points, followed by Horton (14), Cerruti (7), Little (6), Hutcheson (4), Newman (4), Champion (2).

led the way for the Great Danes with a career-high 26 points, followed by Horton (14), Cerruti (7), Little (6), Hutcheson (4), Newman (4), Champion (2). Jamel Horton led UAlbany in assists with five on the night, behind him was Champion (2), Newman and Little each with one.

led UAlbany in assists with five on the night, behind him was Champion (2), Newman and Little each with one. Horton shot 100.0% (3-3) from the line, Neely close behind shooting 80.0% (4-5).

On defense, Little led the Great Danes in steals with six, followed by Doles and Cerruti each with one.



How it Happened:

Paul Newman won the jump ball for the Great Danes before the Catamounts would score back-to-back baskets.

won the jump ball for the Great Danes before the Catamounts would score back-to-back baskets. Matt Cerruti sank a basket from downtown to put UAlbany on the board before Vermont would go on a 6-0 scoring run.

sank a basket from downtown to put UAlbany on the board before Vermont would go on a 6-0 scoring run. At the first timeout of the half, the Great Danes trailed 14-7, with Cerruti (3), Newman (2) and Jamel Horton (2) on the board.

(2) on the board. With 12:21 left in the half, junior Trey Hutcheson would go to the line for three before earning a defensive rebound, paving the way for Justin Neely to score from the paint.

would go to the line for three before earning a defensive rebound, paving the way for to score from the paint. After a media timeout with 11:46 remaining, the teams traded baskets before Vermont would score five unanswered baskets making the score 25-15.

With 3:38 remaining, Ny’mire Little entered the game, scoring two back-to-back layups for the Great Danes, making the score 35-23.

With less than a minute left to play in the half, Hutcheson was called for a flagrant foul sending the Catamounts to the line for two shots.

Beginning at 9:55, the Catamounts would complete a 12-2 scoring run.

After the first half of game-play, Vermont went to the locker room up 38-28.

At the half, the Catamounts out-shot the Great Danes from the field, shooting 46.4% to 38.5% and 27.3% to 16.7% from three-point range.

Neely led the Great Danes at the half scoring nine, while five other players were on the board: Horton (8), Little (4), Cerruti (3), and Newman and Hutcheson with a basket apiece.

Newman would open another half for UAlbany, this time with a layup, before Vermont went on a 9-0 run.

Neely ended the Catamount run with a layup with 16 minutes remaining, Chuck Champion followed with a layup of his own, 47-34.

followed with a layup of his own, 47-34. The teams traded baskets as the Great Danes tried to cut into the Catamount lead.

With 12:46 remaining Vermont would go on a 13-6 run before Horton would sink a layup and earn a foul shot, 65-49.

Neely continued to have a hot hand with a layup at 6:22, beginning an 8-4 run for UAlbany.

After a 30 second timeout called by Vermont, they would score six unanswered points, 76-59.

In the final minute of game-play, Neely and Little would score a basket each lessening the Catamount lead, 76-63.



Next: The Great Danes hit the road next Wednesday night, looking for redemption against America East foe Binghamton. Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m.