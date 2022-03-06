Hartford, C.T. (NEWS10) — The fifth-seeded University at Albany men’s basketball team fell on the road to #4 Hartford in the Quarterfinals of the America East Playoffs. The Great Danes battled back from a large deficit in the second half, but were unable to complete the comeback.

Key Stat Lines

The Great Danes shot 25.8% (17-66) from the field and went 4-19 from three. The Hawks shot 38.12% (16-42) from the field and went 7-23 from three.

played all 40 minutes for UAlbany, scoring 12 points and nabbing nine rebounds – one short of recording a double-double. Matt Cerruti led all UAlbany scorers with 13 points, going 1-4 from three and collecting four rebounds.

finished with three assists and three steals, both highs for the Great Danes. UAlbany out-rebounded Hartford, 41-39, 19 of which came off the offensive glass.

The UAlbany defense forced 16 Hartford turnovers, nine in the first half.

Head Coach Dwayne Killings : “We have to tip out caps to Hartford. We challenged our guys to get to the offensive glass, we came up with 19 offensive rebounds, which we are really proud of. We turned them [Hartford] over 16 times, really proud of that. The part that got to us is that we couldn’t find ways to score, but we got into really good position… This game comes down to who’s going to make it and who’s going to miss, and we missed a little more than they did. Our program has grown tremendously, I’m proud of us.”

How it Happened: