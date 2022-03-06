Hartford, C.T. (NEWS10) — The fifth-seeded University at Albany men’s basketball team fell on the road to #4 Hartford in the Quarterfinals of the America East Playoffs. The Great Danes battled back from a large deficit in the second half, but were unable to complete the comeback.
Key Stat Lines
- The Great Danes shot 25.8% (17-66) from the field and went 4-19 from three. The Hawks shot 38.12% (16-42) from the field and went 7-23 from three.
- Jamel Horton played all 40 minutes for UAlbany, scoring 12 points and nabbing nine rebounds – one short of recording a double-double.
- Matt Cerruti led all UAlbany scorers with 13 points, going 1-4 from three and collecting four rebounds.
- Chuck Champion finished with three assists and three steals, both highs for the Great Danes.
- UAlbany out-rebounded Hartford, 41-39, 19 of which came off the offensive glass.
- The UAlbany defense forced 16 Hartford turnovers, nine in the first half.
Head Coach Dwayne Killings: “We have to tip out caps to Hartford. We challenged our guys to get to the offensive glass, we came up with 19 offensive rebounds, which we are really proud of. We turned them [Hartford] over 16 times, really proud of that. The part that got to us is that we couldn’t find ways to score, but we got into really good position… This game comes down to who’s going to make it and who’s going to miss, and we missed a little more than they did. Our program has grown tremendously, I’m proud of us.”
How it Happened:
- Both teams started cold, with Hartford going 0-5 from the field and UAlbany going 0-4 before the first media timeout. The Great Danes also missed two free throws, and each team had three turnovers.
- The first score of the game didn’t come until the 14:50 mark, a Hartford jumper.
- By the under 12 media timeout, UAlbany jumped out to a 7-4 lead. Jamel Horton hit a three, and Matt Cerruti and Jarvis Doles each added buckets of their own.
- Hartford re-took the lead just under the nine-minute mark off of a three from Traci Carter, 9-8.
- The Great Danes rattled off the next four points before the next timeout on the court. Aaron Reddish made his presence known with a big steal, driving the ball down the court on a fast break before dishing it to Horton for the score.
- Hartford took an 8-0 run take their own lead, going up 17-12.
- The Hawks ended the first half on another run, this one 9-0 thanks to three three-pointers, to take a 26-13 lead into the locker room.
- UAlbany shot just 17.9% (5-28) in the first half, going 1-8 from three. Hartford shot 40.9% (9-22) from the field and 50.0% (6-12) from deep.
- Hartford’s David Shriver led all scorers in the first half with 11 points. Horton led UAlbany with five.
- Hartford came out of the locker room hot, outscoring UAlbany 7-4 before the first timeout.
- UAlbany pulled back to within 10, 25-35, with about 12 minutes remaining.
- With the Great Danes shooting just 26.1% in the second half, the Hawks found themselves with a 46-30 advantage with 7:06 on the clock. The Great Danes started the second half 0-5 from three.
- The Great Danes pulled to within nine following an 8-1 run capped by a Ny’Mire Little three-pointer with 5:30 remaining.
- Hartford’s Jared Kimbrough fouled out with 4:24 remaining.
- UAlbany shot 31.6% (12-38) in the second half, going 3-11 from three-point range. Hartford shot 35.0% (7-20) going 1-11 from three.
