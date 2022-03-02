Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany men’s basketball team played a hard-fought game against the Hawks but eventually fell at home on Tuesday night. This concludes the regular season for the Great Danes as their next game will be featured in the America East Tournament.
Key Stat Lines
- Jamel Horton recorded 24 points, shooting 61.1% (11-18) and went 2-2 from three-point range. Behind him, Matt Cerruti (7), De’Vondre Perry (6) and Jarvis Doles (4).
- UAlbany shot 42.9% (24-56) from the field and 40.0% (6-15) from three-point range. Hartford shot 42.9% (21-49) from the field and 54.2% (13-24) from three-point range.
- The Hawks finished with 10 assists, the Great Danes with nine.
- Hartford out-rebounded UAlbany 34-39. Paul Newman led UAlbany with five, followed by Champion and Horton with four.
- Four Great Danes tallied a pair of assists apiece – Aaron Reddish, Justin Neely, Cerruti and Champion.
- On defense, Horton led the Great Danes in steals with three, followed by Cerruti with two and Paul Newman and Doles each with one.
- Three Great Danes tallied a block – Newman, Champion and Horton.
- De’Vondre Perry returned to action for the first time since Jan. 12, coming back from what was considered a season-ending injury at the time. He finished with six points, going 2-2 from deep.
How it Happened:
- Jamel Horton scored the first points of the game with a pull-up jumper.
- At the 14:12 mark, De’Vondre Perry sank a basket from downtown to end a 5-0 Hawk scoring run. The score was his first after returning from an injury he suffered on Jan. 12.
- After a commercial timeout (11:41) Hartford made a layup to tie the score again, 14-14.
- The teams continued to trade baskets until Horton sank a pair, giving the Great Danes a slight lead over the Hawks, 23-19.
- With 3:50 remaining in the half, Trey Hutcheson made a shot from downtown to extend UAlbany’s lead, 30-22.
- After a media timeout late in the half (1:11), UAlbany led Hartford by two.
- At the half the score was tied at 30 with seven Great Danes on the board, led by Horton with 14 points.
- In the first half, UAlbany shot 43.3% (13-30) from the field and 33.3% (4-12) from three-point range. Hartford shot
- Hartford opened the half with a layup before the teams would trade leads.
- At 14:23 Chuck Champion was called for a flagrant foul, awarding the Hawks with two shots from the line, 43-38.
- After a media timeout at 11:55, the Great Danes trailed the Hawks, 46-40.
- De’Vondre Perry made a basket from downtown to bring UAlbany within one, with 8:36 remaining in the half.
- At 4:29, a Hartford foul sent Paul Newman to the line for two shots before the teams would trade baskets, 54-48, Hawks lead.
- Horton continued to have a hot-hand scoring back-to-back points for UAlbany, cutting into the Hartford lead, before Cerruti made a basket from behind the arc to bring the Great Danes within four with 1:38 remaining in the half.
- With 0:58 remaining Horton received a technical foul sending the Hawks to the line for two shots
More Sports News
Follow the sports team on Twitter:
Liana Bonavita
Griffin Haas
Jared Phillips