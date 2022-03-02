Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany men’s basketball team played a hard-fought game against the Hawks but eventually fell at home on Tuesday night. This concludes the regular season for the Great Danes as their next game will be featured in the America East Tournament.



Key Stat Lines

Jamel Horton recorded 24 points, shooting 61.1% (11-18) and went 2-2 from three-point range. Behind him, Matt Cerruti (7), De’Vondre Perry (6) and Jarvis Doles (4).

The Hawks finished with 10 assists, the Great Danes with nine.

Hartford out-rebounded UAlbany 34-39. Paul Newman led UAlbany with five, followed by Champion and Horton with four.

De’Vondre Perry returned to action for the first time since Jan. 12, coming back from what was considered a season-ending injury at the time. He finished with six points, going 2-2 from deep.



How it Happened: