UAlbany lacrosse will be shorthanded for season opener

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — UAlbany men’s lacrosse will be shorthanded for this weekend’s season opener against Colgate.

Head Coach Scott Marr said “14 or so” players will be sidelined, including 11 that are in COVID protocols.

“We’re certainly excited about the guys that are going to be on the field and we’ll do the best we can,” said Marr.

Several returning starters will be out of the lineup, including Tehoka Nanticoke, Graydon Hogg and Ron John. Given those losses, the attack could take a hit, but Marr has likes the depth on this team, and doesn’t plan to change their fast-paced style.

“You know, we still have some good horses between the lines so we’re definitely going to push the tempo. We’re going to ride really hard, try to cause some turnovers that way, and try to push teh ball up to the offensive end as fast as we can,” said Marr. “We’re excited about these guys. They’re our future too and we’re really excited about some of these young guys and we’ll see how they do.”

The Great Danes are set to host Colgate at noon on Saturday.