Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — UAlbany men’s lacrosse meets Syracuse for the 20th time on Thursday night, but this meeting is a first. This time ‘Cuse comes to Casey.

The Great Danes are just 2-17 against the Orange all time, but a game on their own turf could flip the script. UAlbany is just 3-5 this season, but have won two in a row in conference. As for their ACC foe, Syracuse is just 4-5 and coming off a 22-6 beatdown at the hands of Notre Dame. Win or lose, UAlbany knows how important this game is for the local lacrosse community.

“Having them come here, we’re looking forward to it,” senior defense Tanner Hay said. “Everybody is fired up and the community too has got to be really excited to get them here and see like a very good ACC team come in here. It will be awesome.”

“Playing in the dome is really cool,” sophomore attack Camden Hay said. “Being from an hour away from there in Rochester I’ve been going to games in the dome my whole entire life but having them here for the first time is going to be electric.”

“There’s so many fans here and I think it’s just good for the Dane train to get rolling again,” Camden Hay said.

Rain in the forecast has dampened this highly anticipated occasion, but head coach Scott Marr believes the UAlbany faithful are a little tougher than that.

“We’re going to have a great crowd, there’s no question,” Marr said. “Again it’s just a little bit of rain. We’ve been waiting for this game for a long time in the area so it’s been hyped up.”

“I think our fans are gonna suck it up and be here for a couple hours in the rain,” Marr said. “I’m sure you get here about four o’clock or three o’clock when the gates open there will be people in the parking lot tailgating.”

This latest chapter in the rivalry will face off at 7 p.m. on Thursday evening.