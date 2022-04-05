Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ualbany women’s lacrosse is back in action Wednesday in a spot they’ve been comfortable this season: on the road.

Three of their four wins this year have been away from home and Wednesday they visit New Hampshire looking to improve to 3-0 in conference.

“We’ve been getting in the flow of things just because we’ve had so many road games we’re just getting used to preparing in the ways that we have to and we have such a great team so whenever we have to figure out a way we do,” graduate attack Kathryn Sancilio said. “On the road we’ve had a pretty good run.”

“We play tough on the road, it’s our first overnight trip of the season so looking forward to that and having a little extra time to prepare and get a good night’s rest out in New Hampshire,” head coach Katie Thomson said. “So it should be a great match.”

The Wildcats are 6-4 to start the year and are also unbeaten in conference at 1-0. Face off Wednesday is set for 2 p.m.