BURLINGTON, V.T. (NEWS10) — UAlbany upset top-seed Vermont in the America East semifinal round, snapping an eight-game skid against the Catamounts behind five goals from Silas Richmond and 19 saves from Tommy Heller .

Key Stats

Silas Richmond scored five of UAlbany’s first six goals

UAlbany shut out Vermont in the second half

Head Coach Scott Marr : “Obviously really proud of our group from our preparation to our execution. My staff had our guys dialed in and the boys came through. Unbelievable performance from Tommy Heller in net. We’re so proud of him for sticking with an up-and-down season. We have had some major injuries as well and the guys who had to step in performed like they had been playing all year. Eight of ten goals by freshmen Silas Richmond , Ben Wimmer , and Alex Pfeiffer . We just worked really hard all game. Our defense shut them out in the second half. Hats off to Vermont, they have represented our conference proudly the last couple of years. It wasn’t easy to do what we did today against a quality opponent, and we’re very proud. We will enjoy it tonight and we will get back to work tomorrow for whoever we play.”



How it Happened

For the second-straight season, the University at Albany men’s lacrosse program faced off against top-seed Vermont in the semifinal round of the America East Tournament. It was also the fifth-straight season UAlbany had met Vermont in the playoffs. UAlbany hadn’t defeated Vermont in their last eight meetings, dating back to their most recent win over the Catamounts in the 2018 season.

Vermont kicked the game off scoring within the first two minutes to go up 1-0. Declan Palandjian scored just over two minutes later to tie the game at one off an assist from Peter Salit .

scored just over two minutes later to tie the game at one off an assist from . Silas Richmond scored with 7:10 left in the first quarter to put UAlbany up 1-0. It was the first of five-straight goals scored by Richmond for UAlbany.

scored with 7:10 left in the first quarter to put UAlbany up 1-0. It was the first of five-straight goals scored by Richmond for UAlbany. Vermont tied the game at two just 61 seconds later, before Richmond scored again to close the first quarter with a 3-2 lead for the Great Danes. Richmond scored again to start the second to give UAlbany a two-goal lead.

Vermont scored twice to tie the game at four with 5:19 left before halftime, which proved to be the final two scores of the afternoon for the Catamounts. Richmond scored with 4:27 on the clock to take a one-goal lead, 5-4, into the break.

Richmond scored his fifth and final goal just seven seconds into the third quarter to put UAlbany back up by two. It was the only goal scored in the third quarter.

Peter Salit next set up Ben Wimmer on back-to-back goals with 13:11 and 3:33 left in the fourth quarter, allowing the Great Danes to start pulling away late. Alex Pfeiffer scored in transition, unassisted, and Palandjian scored on an empty net in the final few minutes to put UAlbany in double-digits and clinch the victory, 10-4.

next set up on back-to-back goals with 13:11 and 3:33 left in the fourth quarter, allowing the Great Danes to start pulling away late. scored in transition, unassisted, and Palandjian scored on an empty net in the final few minutes to put UAlbany in double-digits and clinch the victory, 10-4. UAlbany’s defense held Vermont without at goal in the second half. Vermont was last shut out in a single quarter earlier this season against UMass. Great Danes’ goalkeeper Tommy Heller , making his first start since the February 18 against #2 Cornell, recorded 19 saves, 12 of which came after halftime. Vermont won 13 of 18 faceoffs, and held narrow advantages in ground balls, 30-24, shots, 41-37, and turnovers, 16-19.

Game Notes

UAlbany’s four goals allowed were its fewest since allowing four against Vermont on May 5, 2018, the team’s last victory over the Catamounts, a span of 65 games.

Vermont had eliminated UAlbany in each of the last three America East postseasons.

UAlbany improves to 18-11 lifetime against Vermont with an 8-6 mark in Burlington.

Vermont’s last defeat to an America East opponent was April 24, 2021, a span of 19 games.

Heller’s 19 saves rank in a tie for eighth-most in a single game in Division I-era program history.

UAlbany advances to its 16th America East title game, and first since 2018.

Next: UAlbany plays the winner of Bryant and Binghamton on Saturday, May 6. The championship game will be broadcast on ESPNU.