Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In the first meeting in Albany in series history, and 20th meeting overall, the University at Albany men’s lacrosse program secures its third-ever victory over Syracuse, powered by four goals from Graydon Hogg and 15 saves from Will Ramos .



Key Stats

Will Ramos made his first start and appearance of the season, and recorded 15 saves

recorded three assists Syracuse outshot UAlbany 52-30 and won 48 ground balls to UAlbany’s 33

UAlbany has won three games in a row

Head Coach Scott Marr : “I would be remiss if I did not say thank you to John Desko for giving me the opportunity to play Syracuse in 2004. When you’re starting out as a new program and you have opportunities to play the best teams in the country – we played Hopkins and we played Syracuse in my first couple years – that opportunity gave me a chance to recruit, gives us a chance to play big-time teams, and I really appreciate what he did for me and for my program.”



“I’m really proud of how we have progressed all season. We’ve been improving every week. We’re a young team that’s starting to find a way to win. We found a way to win last week at UMass Lowell. Obviously, tonight was a different team in a different situation. We’ve really be anticipating this one for a long time. It was a special night, having Syracuse come here, and have our fans see Syracuse play here in our backyard. I’ve played in a lot of places, and I’m really excited about what we have here as a community for lacrosse.”



How it Happened

Thursday’s game against Syracuse in Tom & Mary Casey Stadium was two years in the making. Syracuse was originally scheduled to visit Albany and Tom & Mary Casey Stadium for the first time since the teams started playing in 2004, but the game was cancelled due to the outbreak of COVID-19. The teams returned to play at the Carrier Dome for the 19th-straight time during the 2021 season, but the Orange agreed to fulfill the original agreement to mark their debut appearance in Albany this season.

Graydon Hogg kicked off the game for the Great Danes, converting a setup from Camden Hay to with 12:37 left in the first quarter to put UAlbany ahead 1-0 early. Syracuse responded with their first goal just over 40 seconds later, and then again with their second less than 40 seconds after that.

Syracuse closed back within one with 4:40 to go in the second after both teams went scoreless for more than eight minutes. The singular goal from the orange led directly into another three-goal run for the Great Danes, who led 8-5 at halftime, after goals from Jack Pucci and Thomas Decker to close the first half, and then a third from Hogg to open the second.

Syracuse scored with 4:30 left in the third quarter, sparking a 4-0 run to close within one to start the fourth. The Orange scored three times in the final 2:58 of the third quarter, and twice within the final 43 seconds. During the third quarter, Syracuse outshot UAlbany at a rate of 17-4.

The fourth quarter opened with perhaps the most pivotal goal of the game. Faceoff specialist Nick Karnes won possession to start the quarter and raced down the field to score and halt Syracuse’s momentum and four-goal run just seven seconds after the quarter’s first whistle.

In goal, Will Ramos made his season debut for the Great Danes and earned his first career victory behind a total of 15 saves, one save shy of his career-best mark of 16 set in the 2021 America East title game against Vermont. Ramos made four of his 15 saves in the fourth quarter, preventing Syracuse from gaining momentum in their comeback effort.

Next: UAlbany visits UMBC on Saturday, April 9.