UAlbany introduces new men’s basketball head coach Dwayne Killings

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — UAlbany ushers in a new era Thursday afternoon with the announcement and official introduction of new head coach Dwayne Killings.

Killings, Associate Head Coach at Marquette for the past three seasons, becomes the 16th head coach in UAlbany Men’s Basketball history. Killings has made previous stops as an assistant coach at UConn, Temple, Boston University after finishing his playing career at Hampton University in 2003.

The new UAlbany head man also has NBA experience, working as a special asssistant and assistant video coordinator for the Charlotte Bobcats as well as Manager of Basketball Operations for the NBA D-League.

Since starting his NCAA coaching career in 2006 with Temple University, Killings has made seven NCAA Tournament appearances, won three conference tournament titles, two regular season titles, and coached three Conference Players of the Year — including one All-American selection.