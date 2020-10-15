UAlbany hoops back on the floor for first practices

Albany, N.Y. — College basketball teams around the country got the green light to hold full team practices starting today, but that doesn’t mean all of them are.

UAlbany is still at limited capacity as they phase out of their COVID-related athletic pause. The teams worked out in small groups with a focus on strength and conditioning.

Scrimmaging is off limits until full contact practices are allowed November 2nd. Men’s head coach Will Brown weighed in on the chances of UAlbany playing their first game November 25th.

“No shot. I don’t think we’ll be ready,” Brown said. “But we’re going to have to play a couple of days after that.

“It’s not about getting to a game and playing a game, you know, it’s about are you ready to compete at a high level and win that game,” Brown added. “My goal is not to get to the first date where you can play and play as many games as you can.

“No, it’s when are we going to be ready and are we putting ourselves in the best position,” he continued.

The big news coming from women’s head coach Colleen Mullen today: no Morgan Haney this season.

The sophomore re-tore her ACL during rehab this summer, the same one she injured in her freshman season. Haney started seven games in 2019, averaging eight points, three rebounds and two assists.

