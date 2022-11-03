ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — The UAlbany and Saint Rose men’s basketball teams squared off in exhibition action on Wednesday night, as both teams prepare for their regular seasons.

The Great Danes won a hard fought battle 73-66. Da’Kquan Davis led UAlbany in scoring with 20 points. Trey Hutcheson added 12 points, seven rebounds, four blocks, and two steals.

Saint Rose’s Matt Constant led all scorers with 25 points. Ballston Spa graduate Keegan Zoller added 11 points.

UAlbany begins their regular season on the road against Towson on Monday. The Golden Knights tip-off on Saturday, November 12th at home against Bloomfield.