Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — We saw our first flashes of the 2022 UAlbany football team on Sunday morning. The Great Danes held their first spring game in two years. It was not a traditional game format, rather multiple different series in different game situations.

UAlbany is in the midst of a close quarterback competition between sophomore Joey Carino, freshman Tyler Szalkowski, and Colorado State transfer Matt Valecce. Carino appeared in all 11 games for the Great Danes in 2021. Both Carino and Szalkowski tallied touchdown passes during the scrimmage, while Szalkowski was also picked off by linebacker Ben Howe-Jones.

Head coach Greg Gattuso is happy with what he’s seen this spring. “Physicality wise it’s been good all spring,” said Gattuso. “We’ve been getting after it. I feel good, I think we’ve made progress in pretty much every area and I think the new kids we’ve brought into the program have acclimated really well. All in all it’s a good spring.”

It’s good to have spring practices in general for UAlbany. They haven’t had them in two years due to the pandemic. “Jackson Ambush has been here since 2019 and has never been in a spring practice before,” said Gattuso. “This is where we develop and train our kids and I think it was a good spring. We took advantage of it.”

UAlbany opens their season on September 3rd at Baylor.