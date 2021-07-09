UAlbany head coach Dwayne Killings looks to educate his players about new NIL rules

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) –It’s been a week since college athletes were allowed to start making money from their name, image, and likeness. Not only are players navigating this uncharted territory, so are the coaches.

Dwayne Killings is leading his first workouts this week as the head coach of the University of Albany men’s basketball team. As a first-time head coach, there are many adjustments to be made. But the NIL rules are a new challenge, and a new opportunity, for all coaches.

Killings believes it’s on him and his staff to help educate the players. “What I said is, ‘what can we do to help you guys learn these opportunities that are here for you?’,” Killings said. “I think part of it is they need to come here to the capital region and get to understand the region here, and then we need to understand what they can do at home to try to help them.”

Killings emphasized that players need to be careful. “I think it’s a great opportunity for our student athletes to really impact off their brands, but then we have to teach them how to protect their brands. What they’re doing on social media, what they’re doing in the community, those are the things we’ve talked about in the last 48 hours because everything they do, whether it’s a tweet or a post, impacts their brands and what they’re going to be able to do from a name, image, and likeness mindset,” Killings said.