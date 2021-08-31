UAlbany gearing up for season opener at North Dakota State

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For UAlbany football, kickoff is almost here.

The Great Danes head to Fargo this weekend to take on perennial powerhouse North Dakota State University.

The North Dakota State Bison are the class of FCS, winning eight national championships in the past decade. Head coach Greg Gattuso and his guys are pumped for the opportunity to shine on a big stage against a top tier opponent, but want to stress that at the end of the day, it’s an opportunity for this team to get better and show what they’ve got.

“It’s a game I welcome with open arms,” Gattuso said. “I know it’s tough I get it. These kids want the challenge. Every week we play teams similar to this in our conference it seems.

“Battle level is very important to me,” Gattuso said. “That we are going to battle every play and that’s what this game will be.

“Win, lose, tie, whatever happens,” Gattuso said. “We’re going to come out a better football team on the other end. No doubt.”

Kickoff in Fargo is set for Saturday at 3:30 p.m.