UAlbany gearing up for season opener at North Dakota State

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For UAlbany football, kickoff is almost here.

The Great Danes head to Fargo this weekend to take on perennial powerhouse North Dakota State University.

The North Dakota State Bison are the class of FCS, winning eight national championships in the past decade. Head coach Greg Gattuso and his guys are pumped for the opportunity to shine on a big stage against a top tier opponent, but want to stress that at the end of the day, it’s an opportunity for this team to get better and show what they’ve got.

“It’s a game I welcome with open arms,” Gattuso said. “I know it’s tough I get it. These kids want the challenge. Every week we play teams similar to this in our conference it seems.

“Battle level is very important to me,” Gattuso said. “That we are going to battle every play and that’s what this game will be.

“Win, lose, tie, whatever happens,” Gattuso said. “We’re going to come out a better football team on the other end. No doubt.”

Kickoff in Fargo is set for Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

More Sports News

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow the sports team on Twitter:
Liana Bonavita
Griffin Haas
Jared Phillips

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sport Highlights

Local Sports

More Local Sports

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
BACKPACK GIVEAWAY_2021_WEB FSG
Hochul Admin FS for Web

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

MEET THE NEWS10 SPORTS TEAM

Liana Bonavita

Griffin Haas

GRIFFIN HAAS

Jared Phillips

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire