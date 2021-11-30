UAlbany freshman don’t look like it so far

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — UAlbany women’s basketball is back home after a three game road trip that did not go their way.

They’re down to 1-3, but a positive development has been the maturation of their freshmen. Along with Cambridge grad Lilly Phillips assuming the starting point guard role, the Danes have gotten positive contributions from Freja Werth and Koi Sims.

So much so, Colleen Mullen and her staff almost forget that they’re still getting used to the college game.

“I already joke around, after you have one game, you’re a sophomore,” Mullen said. “But yeah you do forget that they’re freshmen. I think sometimes I have to remind myself that they’re freshmen.”

“They’re all very mature and they’re awesome,” junior forward Helene Haegerstrand said. “We’re a great group so it’s exciting.”

The Great Danes get Bryant at home Wednesday at 7 p.m.

