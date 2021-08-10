UAlbany football using spring season carry-over to their advantage

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Just a little over four months after their shortened spring season came to end, the University of Albany football team has returned to the gridiron.

Training camp began Friday for the Great Danes. UAlbany finished 1-3 in the spring, with their final two games canceled due to COVID-19. In their last full season in 2019, the Great Danes finished a strong season with a record of 9-5. Some key components remain from that team, namely quarterback Jeff Undercuffler Jr. and All-CAA running back Karl Mofor.

Mofor is one of many players across the country granted an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19. Head coach Greg Gattuso believes having him and some of the other seniors back is a huge advantage. “I think the two big things is we have some guys we wouldn’t have,” Gattuso said at Monday’s media day. “Karl, Ibn [Foster], a group of guys like that that are experienced and great leaders.”

Another big advantage carrying over from spring to fall? “I think a lot of young guys got game experience and that was the silver lining to the whole thing,” Gattuso said.

Mofor agrees that there are benefits coming into camp after a spring season. “It definitely feels a little bit more normal being able to be out here, saying that we did have the spring season so it doesn’t feel like we were away from football for too much,” Mofor said. “Now it’s not like we’re starting from scratch. We’re starting and we’re building off of what we did only a couple months ago, so that’s helped us a lot with the progression we’ve made the first couple days at camp.”

The Great Danes begin their season on the road September 4th against North Dakota State.