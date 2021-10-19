UAlbany football using ‘Pink Game’ to raise breast cancer awareness

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It hasn’t been the season the University at Albany football team would have hoped for, falling to 0-6. But as the Great Danes try and rally for their first win, this weekend they’ll support a cause we can all rally around.

UAlbany will host Maine Saturday for the “Pink Game”, which will support the American Cancer Society and help raise awareness of the impact of breast cancer. Up until October 1st, UAlbany took $50 donations allowing you to honor someone impacted by cancer by having their name displayed on the helmet of a Great Dane.

This is a cause that’s very important to head coach Greg Gattuso. “Cancer touches so many people in so many ways,” said Gattuso. “Breast cancer is something that families have to do deal with. I lost a brother-in-law to cancer. We all have stories.”

The game has been a success for the Great Danes, both on and off the field. “The Pink Game has been really kind of cool for us,” Gattuso said. “We’ve played well in it. It’s been a great way to raise money. We get a great fanbase turnout for it. This year I’ve been an ambassador for it and raised $6,000 so far, and I feel like I’m contributing and I think that’s awesome.”

Kickoff Saturday is set for 1:00 PM.