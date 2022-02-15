ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany football team and head coach Greg Gattuso have announced that the Great Danes will travel to Waco, Texas, this fall to open the 2022 season against the Baylor Bears in McLane Stadium on Sept. 3.



“The team is excited to open the 2022 season at Baylor,” said Gattuso. “We obviously understand the challenges we face playing a top-10 FBS team, but it will be a great experience for our Great Danes and for our fans.”



In 2021, the Bears finished the season as the No. 5 team in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll and the No. 6 team in the USA Today Coaches’ Poll, both being the best of any Big 12 team. Should Baylor keep its ranking, the game will mark the first time in program history the Great Danes will have played a ranked FBS squad. Outside of 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic condensed and moved the season to the spring, UAlbany has faced FBS competition in every year since 2015, winning against Buffalo in 2016 by a score of 22-16.



The Bears went 12-2 overall and 7-2 in conference play a season ago, winning the Allstate Sugar Bowl over then No. 8 Ole Miss, 21-7. The team’s defense recorded a Sugar Bowl record 10 sacks in the win.