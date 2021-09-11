UAlbany football to honor hometown heroes during Saturday’s game

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — UAlbany is getting ready to play in front of their home fans for the first time in almost two years, and that’s not the only reason it will be a special atmosphere when they host Rhode Island Saturday night.

It will be Hometown Heroes night at Tom and Mary Casey Stadium Saturday night, on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The game will honor military members, as well as the Capital Region’s police officers, firefighters, paramedics, and for the first time, healthcare workers.

It all sets up for a truly special night, and the players can’t wait to get after it in front of the Great Dane fans.

“I hope it’s sold out, I hope everyone comes through,” senior defensive end Ibn Foster said. “It was a little weird in the spring playing with no one here, it kind of felt like practice in a sense.”

“I’m definitely ready for the game feel for the energy of the fans to kind of exude onto us,” Foster said.

“I’m very excited to be at the Bob man,” senior running back Karl Mofor said. “Very excited to be around the home environment. The stands, the people in the stands, people in the grass, the people in the back of the endzone, just going to be a great environment.”

Kickoff Saturday night is set for 7 p.m.