UAlbany football signs five on National Signing Day
Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany football team and head coach Greg Gattuso have announced the addition of five new players to the Great Danes’ team on National Signing Day.
“I feel like we signed some very high-quality transfers, and some young guys we feel really good about that can fit our team’s needs,” said Gattsuo. “We have some freshman that will be here in the fall to further replenish the depth chart. Our staff has worked hard this offseason to move our program in the right direction, and I feel like the addition of these players is a great first step.”
Parris Smiley
S | 5-11 | 185
McQuaid Jesuit HS, N.Y.
- Team Captain
- 3x Section 5 Champion
- 2x All Greater Rochester
- 2022 All State, N.Y.
- 2022 Section 5 Finals MVP
- 130+ Tackles
- 4 INTs
- 5 Forced Fumbles
- 34 Catches
- 874 yds
- 10 TDs
Jahlil Johnson
LB | 6-2 | 190
Aquinas Institute, N.Y.
- Team Captain
- 2022 All State, N.Y.
- 2022 Section 5 Championship MVP
- 2022 Section 5 Class AA Defensive Player of the Year
- All Greater Rochester
2021 Stats
- 113 Tackles
- 16 TFLs
- 7.5 Sacks
- Int Returned for TD
- 3 forced Fumbles
- 2 Blocked Punts
Carter Moses
TE | 6-5 | 225
Hoggard HS, N.C.
- Team Captain
- Mideastern All-Conference First Team
- All Coastal Prep First Team Football
- Star News All Area First Team
- North Carolina Blue Sheet All-State Academic Team
2021 Stats
- 25 Rec
- 380 yds
- 5 TDs
Matt Aulicino
OL | 6-5 | 230
Central Catholic HS, Pa.
- 4-year Letterman
- 2020 WPIAL All Conference OL
- 6A WPIAL Champion
- 2021 6A WPIAL All Conference OL
- 6A WPIAL Runner Up
- 2022 WPIAL Top 10 prospect
- 6A All Stats Quad County Conference “The Terrific 23”
- WPIAL Sports News Top 10 DE in Western PA
Jack Barnum
K/P | 6-1 | 195
Southington HS, Conn.
- Team Captain
- 1st team all Walter Camp
- All State, Conn.
- All Conference CCC Tier 1
- All Record-Journal Team
Career Stats
- 43 Touchbacks
- 5 Field Goals
- 84 PATs
