UAlbany football signs five on National Signing Day

Sports

by: UAlbany Athletics

Posted: / Updated:

Trending on NEWS10

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany football team and head coach Greg Gattuso have announced the addition of five new players to the Great Danes’ team on National Signing Day. 

“I feel like we signed some very high-quality transfers, and some young guys we feel really good about that can fit our team’s needs,” said Gattsuo. “We have some freshman that will be here in the fall to further replenish the depth chart. Our staff has worked hard this offseason to move our program in the right direction, and I feel like the addition of these players is a great first step.”

Parris Smiley

S | 5-11 | 185

McQuaid Jesuit HS, N.Y.

  • Team Captain
  • 3x Section 5 Champion
  • 2x All Greater Rochester
  • 2022 All State, N.Y.
  • 2022 Section 5 Finals MVP
  • 130+ Tackles
  • 4 INTs
  • 5 Forced Fumbles
  • 34 Catches
  • 874 yds
  • 10 TDs

Jahlil Johnson

LB | 6-2 | 190

Aquinas Institute, N.Y.

  • Team Captain
  • 2022 All State, N.Y.
  • 2022 Section 5 Championship MVP
  • 2022 Section 5 Class AA Defensive Player of the Year
  • All Greater Rochester

2021 Stats

  • 113 Tackles
  • 16 TFLs
  • 7.5 Sacks
  • Int Returned for TD
  • 3 forced Fumbles
  • 2 Blocked Punts

Carter Moses

TE | 6-5 | 225

Hoggard HS, N.C.

  • Team Captain
  • Mideastern All-Conference First Team
  • All Coastal Prep First Team Football
  • Star News All Area First Team
  • North Carolina Blue Sheet All-State Academic Team

2021 Stats

  • 25 Rec
  • 380 yds
  • 5 TDs

Matt Aulicino

OL | 6-5 | 230

Central Catholic HS, Pa.

  • 4-year Letterman
  • 2020 WPIAL All Conference OL
  • 6A WPIAL Champion
  • 2021 6A WPIAL All Conference OL
  • 6A WPIAL Runner Up
  • 2022 WPIAL Top 10 prospect
  • 6A All Stats Quad County Conference “The Terrific 23”
  • WPIAL Sports News Top 10 DE in Western PA

Jack Barnum

K/P | 6-1 | 195

Southington HS, Conn.

  • Team Captain
  • 1st team all Walter Camp
  • All State, Conn.
  • All Conference CCC Tier 1
  • All Record-Journal Team

Career Stats

  • 43 Touchbacks
  • 5 Field Goals
  • 84 PATs

More Sports News

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow the sports team on Twitter:
Liana Bonavita
Griffin Haas
Jared Phillips

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

Sport Highlights

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

READ MORE: The Upside

An image that says The Upside

Check the latest closings and delays

MEET THE NEWS10 SPORTS TEAM

Liana Bonavita

Griffin Haas

GRIFFIN HAAS

Jared Phillips

CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19