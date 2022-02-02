UAlbany football signs five on National Signing Day

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany football team and head coach Greg Gattuso have announced the addition of five new players to the Great Danes’ team on National Signing Day.

“I feel like we signed some very high-quality transfers, and some young guys we feel really good about that can fit our team’s needs,” said Gattsuo. “We have some freshman that will be here in the fall to further replenish the depth chart. Our staff has worked hard this offseason to move our program in the right direction, and I feel like the addition of these players is a great first step.”

Parris Smiley

S | 5-11 | 185

McQuaid Jesuit HS, N.Y.

Team Captain

3x Section 5 Champion

2x All Greater Rochester

2022 All State, N.Y.

2022 Section 5 Finals MVP

130+ Tackles

4 INTs

5 Forced Fumbles

34 Catches

874 yds

10 TDs

Jahlil Johnson

LB | 6-2 | 190

Aquinas Institute, N.Y.

Team Captain

2022 All State, N.Y.

2022 Section 5 Championship MVP

2022 Section 5 Class AA Defensive Player of the Year

All Greater Rochester

2021 Stats

113 Tackles

16 TFLs

7.5 Sacks

Int Returned for TD

3 forced Fumbles

2 Blocked Punts

Carter Moses

TE | 6-5 | 225

Hoggard HS, N.C.

Team Captain

Mideastern All-Conference First Team

All Coastal Prep First Team Football

Star News All Area First Team

North Carolina Blue Sheet All-State Academic Team

2021 Stats

25 Rec

380 yds

5 TDs

Matt Aulicino

OL | 6-5 | 230

Central Catholic HS, Pa.

4-year Letterman

2020 WPIAL All Conference OL

6A WPIAL Champion

2021 6A WPIAL All Conference OL

6A WPIAL Runner Up

2022 WPIAL Top 10 prospect

6A All Stats Quad County Conference “The Terrific 23”

WPIAL Sports News Top 10 DE in Western PA

Jack Barnum

K/P | 6-1 | 195

Southington HS, Conn.

Team Captain

1st team all Walter Camp

All State, Conn.

All Conference CCC Tier 1

All Record-Journal Team

Career Stats