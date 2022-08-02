ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — It was a struggle last year for the UAlbany football team, finishing 2-9 on the season, last place in the CAA. But the Great Danes think they’re closer to success than some might think.

Players reported to camp on Tuesday. UAlbany was picked to finish 12th out of 13th in the CAA preseason poll after their disappointing finish last season.

With a lot of close losses last year, head coach Greg Gattuso thinks the Great Danes could be on the cusp of a turnaround season. “One thing we’ve really done well here is we play hard and compete, and I think that’s going to continue to be,” said Gattuso. “The big thing for us is to continue to finish games. Last year, 2019, we won five games by less than a touchdown, and last year we lost five games by less than a touchdown. I mean, it’s a fine line in our league of being a playoff-type team. I do think that we have the right people in place.”

Some of the Danes are using their record last year as motivation. “For me personally and I think for all of us it’s just 2-9,” said offensive lineman Scott Houseman. “We just feel like that wasn’t us at all and what happened, every game was close but we just didn’t close out. We’ve just got to handle our business and stuff like that. The motivation is 2-9.”

UAlbany begins the season with quite the test. They’ll start things off on September 3rd in Waco, Texas against the defending Big-12 champions: the Baylor Bears.