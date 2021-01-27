UAlbany football prepping for unprecedented season

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The CAA is set to kick off it’s football season in just over five weeks, and UAlbany is gearing up for a season unlike any they’ve ever experienced.

This morning, in a virtual media day with the coaches, UAlbany’s Greg Gattuso said he feels like his guys are ready for the moment despite the challenges and distractions around them.

“There was a reality that happened in the fall with our football team that they realized how serious the pandemic really was, even for younger people,” Gattuso said.

“When they started missing practices in the fall I think it hit home with them to not take or granted what we all love to do and I think that really is what drives them. Our guys are ready to go.

“We’re going to win the day and make the best of it we can. That’s our situation and we’ll do it as safely as we can.”

The Great Danes are slated to start their six-game schedule Friday March 5th at New Hampshire.