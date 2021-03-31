UAlbany football opts out of the remainder of the season

Sports

by: UAlbany Athletics

Posted: / Updated:

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany Department of Athletics has made the decision to opt-out of its remaining two games of the 2021 spring season.

“After conversations with Coach Gattuso, the football leadership group, our athletic trainers, and our president, we have concluded that it is in the best interests of the health of our football student-athletes to opt out of the remainder of our season,” said Director of Athletics Mark Benson. “Our student-athletes have done a tremendous job following all of our health and safety protocols this season, and this decision is not directly related to COVID-19. Rather, it was made based on the extraordinary amount of injuries that have occurred this season and the overall health of our football program.”

UAlbany was scheduled to play at #8 Delaware on April 3 and at home against #16 Villanova on April 10. The decision to opt out was made with a focus on the health and safety of the team’s student-athletes due to the high number of injuries on the roster.

“We are all competitive people and have done everything in our power to play a full spring season,” said head football coach Greg Gattuso. “While disappointed we won’t see that happen, we are fully supportive of this decision. It all comes down to the health and safety of our student-athletes. I am so proud of our team for their efforts complying with all safety protocols and University guidelines dating back to the Fall semester and up to this point.”

UAlbany’s fall season begins September 4 at North Dakota State.

