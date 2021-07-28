UAlbany football not sweating CAA preseason poll

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The CAA football coaches poll was released Tuesday. Heading into the season, the coaches don’t seem to think too highly of the University of Albany. The Great Danes don’t seem to care.

UAlbany places 8th in the rankings out of 12 teams. The Great Danes finished 1-3 in the shortened spring season. One of those losses came without starting quarterback Jeff Undercuffler Jr. due to injury.

Head coach Greg Gattuso and the Great Danes aren’t putting any stock in the polls. “The one thing I would tell you is, anyone who pays attention to the preseason polls, the last group of people I’d want to predict anything for me is a group of football coaches,” Gattuso said at Tuesday’s CAA media day. “We believe if we’re healthy and we can battle week to week that we can be a major factor in this conference race and that’s our plan. We don’t really care about the rankings.”

If anything, they’re using it as motivation. Senior running back Karl Mofor said, “It’s extra motivation. The last time we were picked to finish second to last we finished second, so this year, picked to finish 8th, we’re trying to do the best that we can to prove that wrong.”

The Great Danes start their season September 4th on the road against North Dakota State.