UAlbany football going back to basics

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Just like the professional New York football teams, UAlbany is facing an 0-3 start.

They were fortunate enough to hit the reset button with a bye week after a lopsided loss to Syracuse.

In fairness to the Great Danes, they opened their season on the road with one of the FCS’s best, hosted a tough conference foe, then hit the road again to play a power five school.

Now they can refocus for the bulk of their CAA schedule, and head coach Greg Gattuso believes less is more with this group in terms of making adjustments.

“I’ve challenged my coaches that some of the mistakes that are being made show me that they’re not sure of they’re confused and it’s just a matter of clarity and that’s what we’ve really focused on is simplifying things in our run game, simplifying things in our pass game,” Gattuso said.

“If it confuses the head coaches a little bit, chances are it’s confusing the kids,” Gattuso added. “The temptation is to do more but we’re not. We’re going to do less and try to do it really well.”

The Great Danes are back on the road this weekend at Delaware for a 3 p.m. start.