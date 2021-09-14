UAlbany football gearing up for visit to the Carrier Dome to face Syracuse

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — UAlbany football has faced a tough opening schedule, leading to an 0-2 start. It won’t get any easier this Saturday when they head to the Carrier Dome to take on Syracuse.

The Orange are coming off a tough loss as well, falling 17-7 at home to Rutgers on Saturday. This will be the Great Danes’ second game in a dome in three weeks, as they face another hostile environment.

UAlbany didn’t need any more motivation coming off a tough conference loss, but Syracuse head coach Dino Babers added some fuel to the fire Monday.

“First of all for the kids coming up it’s their Superbowl,” Babers said. “They were never a three star, they’re not a two star. You know they didn’t have any expectations.”

“They’re not leaving schools because they’re not playing,” Babers said. “They love the game and that’s why they’re there.”

“It’s really not any more important to our kids,” UAlbany head coach Greg Gattuso said. “Of course they want to win and of course they want to play well. It’s a bigger stage and there’s no question but the Superbowl is probably a little over the top.”

Babers wasn’t exactly talking down on the Danes, but UAlbany has some bulletin board material for Saturday. Kickoff is set for noon.