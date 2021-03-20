UAlbany football drops home opener to Rhode Island

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The #18 ranked University at Albany football team fell in its 2021 spring season home opener in overtime to Rhode Island by a final score of 17-10. The Great Danes were able to hold the Rams scoreless in the second half, but a 25-yard touchdown run at the beginning of overtime was enough for the Rams to walk away with the victory.
Key Stats
- Quarterback Jeff Undercuffler completed 25-of-42 passes for 217 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions.
- Running back Karl Mofor ran for 82 yards on 23 attempts.
- Jackson Parker led the team in receiving yards with 68 on six receptions.
- Mohamed Jabbie finished with eight receptions for 38 yards, scoring the lone Great Danes touchdown on the day.
- Danny Damico finished with six solo tackles and was able to haul in a late-game interception. Hayden Specht led the team with seven total tackles.
- Three different Great Danes finished with solo sacks: Jared Verse (2), Mazon Walker (1), and Levi Metheny (1).
“The defense played their butts off,” head coach Greg Gattuso said. “When you hold a team to 10 points, you have to win. I preach to my coaching staff and my team that some weeks you have to score 42 to win, others you have to score 13 or 17 to win. That’s football. Each week, you don’t know which side will have a better day, and today our defense played hard.”
How it Happened:
- Mohamed Jabbie took in an eight-yard pass to score the first points of the game. The touchdown came with 2:02 left in the first quarter, the drive consisting of 67 yards over seven plays.
- The Rhode Island defense was able to get to Undercuffler in the end zone shortly before the end of the first quarter, resulting in a safety and the first points of the day for the Rams.
- Rhode Island took its first lead of the day off an Ivory Frimpong seven-yard touchdown reception. The Rams were successful on their two-point conversion with a run from Matt Pires, making the lead 10-7.
- Dylan Burns tied the game at 10 for UAlbany after knocking through a 35-yard field goal late in the third, the final score of regulation.
- The UAlbany defense didn’t allow any second half points, holding the Rams to only 106 total yards after halftime.
- Rhode Island’s Kasim Hill scored on the first play of overtime, running it in from the 25-yard line for the final points of the afternoon.
UAlbany returns home as the Great Danes host Stony Brook next Saturday, March 27. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. at Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium.