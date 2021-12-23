UAlbany football coach Greg Gattuso signs contract extension through 2024

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany and Athletic Director Mark Benson announced this afternoon the extension of head football coach Greg Gattuso through the 2024 season.

“Greg has done a tremendous job guiding our football program to new heights during his tenure here,” said Benson. “Although 2021 didn’t produce the desired outcome we were hoping for, we have confidence in coach Gattuso leading the team moving forward.”

Benson added “We agreed to get this deal done after our remarkable 2019 season, but the pandemic unfortunately forced us to put our discussions on hold. If not for that, we would have been talking about this in 2020.”

In 2019 under Gattuso, the Great Danes saw record-breaking performances en route to a 9-5 overall record and their first-ever FCS playoff game, a 42-14 win over Central Connecticut. Gattuso was named the 2019 CAA Coach of the Year and was a also a finalist for the STATS Eddie Robinson Award, presented to the top head coach in FCS Football, for his efforts in making the Great Danes one of the nation’s top contenders.

“I’m very thankful for President Havidán Rodríguez and Mark Benson for this contract extension and the opportunity to continue to build this football program to be a top contender in the CAA,” said Gattuso. “Mark and I talked about this after 2019, one of the best seasons in this program’s history, and I’m glad we could get it done so now we can continue our focus on 2022.”

Gattuso has been at the helm of the Great Dane program since the 2014 season, immediately leading the team to a six-win turnaround from the previous year. The program continued to build under Gattuso’s leadership, garnering its best season ever in the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) in 2016 with an overall record of 7-4 before capturing its first-ever win over a Top-10 program in 2017 (19-10 OT victory over No. 7 Villanova).

A former standout defensive lineman at Penn State who’s worked at Duquesne, Pittsburgh and Maryland, Gattuso will enter his ninth year in 2022.