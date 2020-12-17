UAlbany football announces early signing class

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The University at Albany football team and head coach Greg Gattuso have announced the addition of 10 new players to the Great Danes’ squad for the early December 2020 signing period. The class of 10 features players from seven states, including three from Pennsylvania and two from New York.



“I would like to thank and congratulate my staff for navigating an ever-changing world of college football during this troubled time,” said Gattuso. “We were able to put together an outstanding class on their hard work and perseverance. This class has the talent, skill and size to compete for a CAA Championship.”



Joshua Gaffney | 6-3 | 310 | OL

Central York High School, Pa.



Gattuso on Gaffney

“We love Josh Gaffney’s combination of size and agility. He is a physical player that will mesh well with our power run game. Josh was one of the top offensive linemen in the state of Pennsylvania.”



Accolades

Two-time YAIAA First Team All-County

All-Eastern Pennsylvania (2019)

All-Pennsylvania (2020)

Team offensive MVP (2019)

Michael Gecik | 6-3 | 265 | OL

Delaware Valley High School, Pa.



Gattuso on Gecik

“What we liked about Mike is his overall athletic ability. We felt that he really could run and bend for an offensive lineman and he will be able to compete at any of the offensive line spots. He is very intelligent and plays with strong technique.”



Accolades

Team Captain

First Team All-Lackawanna League

First Team All-District 2

First Team All-Pennsylvania Northern Region

Elijah Hills | 6-2 | 270 | DL

Delbarton School, N.J.



Gattuso on Hills

“Elijah comes from a great program and league. He is physical and tough, and plays with a great amount of energy. He will fit in nicely at the defensive tackle position.”



Accolades

Team captain

First Team All-Conference

First Team All-County

Second Team All-Non-Public N.J.

Senior season: 35 tackles / 11 TFL / 5 sacks (five games)

Kristen McAdams | 6-3 | 185 | WR

Imhotep Institute, Pa.



Gattuso on McAdams

“Kris is an outstanding player who brings great size and speed to our wide receiver position. Kris was heavily recruited because of the nature of his big play potential. Kris is a natural wide receiver with outstanding hands, great ability to adjust to the ball, and big play-ability.



Accolades

247 Sports Two-Star recruit

Junior year stats: 20 REC / 346 YDS / 5 TD

Ronnell McCorn | 6-2 | 215 | DL

Our Lady of Good Counsel High School, Md.



Gattuso on McCorn

“Ronnell comes from an elite program and will line up at our Dog position. Ronnell has the pass rushing skill that we look for to be an edge player in our defense. He shows good strength and bend on film.”



Accolades

Second Team All-WCAC

Career stats: 16 sacks / 21 TFL / 43 tackles / 3 TD / 2 blocked punts

Matthew Obiagu | 6-6 | 240 | DL

Caesar Rodney High School, Del.



Gattuso on Obiagu

“Matthew has just scratched the surface of his outstanding potential. He is new to football but showed great explosiveness and quickness on film. His progress from the first game to the last was fantastic.”

Accolades

First Team All-Henlopen Conference

Delaware State All-Star

Team defensive MVP

Senior season: Team leader in tackles (64) and sacks (9) / 3 FF

Denzel Patrick | 6-1 | 180 | DB

Bloomfield High School, Conn.



Gattuso on Patrick

“Denzel fits into our safety position perfectly. He possesses the speed and athleticism to cover, and the size to be a good tackler.”



Accolades

Team Captain

Football State Champion

Track & Field State Champion

Career stats: 7 INT / 117 tackles / 29 REC / 436 YDS

Sean Ralls 6-2 | 190 | K/P

Oldham County High School | Eastern Kentucky University, Ky.



Gattuso on Ralls

“We are pleased to add Sean to our team to battle for our punter job. He comes to us highly recommended with some game experience. Punter was an area of great need and Sean will be a strong fit.”



Accolades

All-State (2018)

Academic First Team All-State

Led 5A with seven field goals

Averaged 41 yards per punt

Tyler Szalkowski | 6-2 | 220 | QB

Aquinas Institute, N.Y.



Gattuso on Szalkowski

“Tyler is a big and strong-armed quarterback who will fit into our offensive system perfectly. We feel he will continue to progress at a rapid pace. He is very competitive and has been a strong leader in high school.”



Accolades

Team Captain

New York State Football Champion (2018)

Two-time All Greater Rochester Football (2018, 2019)

Section 5 Offensive Player of the Year (2019)

NYSSWA All-State Selection (2019)

AGR Honorable Mention for baseball (2018, 2019)

Career stats: 68% / 4,873 YDS / 54 TD (2 years)

Amara Yobouet | 6-1 | 255 | DL

Northeast High School, Pa.



Gattuso on Yobouet

“Amara was fun to watch on game film. He is an explosive and disruptive force on the interior of the defensive line. He plays with great leverage and will fit into our system perfectly.”



Accolades