UAlbany football announces early signing class

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The University at Albany football team and head coach Greg Gattuso have announced the addition of 10 new players to the Great Danes’ squad for the early December 2020 signing period. The class of 10 features players from seven states, including three from Pennsylvania and two from New York.
“I would like to thank and congratulate my staff for navigating an ever-changing world of college football during this troubled time,” said Gattuso. “We were able to put together an outstanding class on their hard work and perseverance. This class has the talent, skill and size to compete for a CAA Championship.”
Joshua Gaffney | 6-3 | 310 | OL
Central York High School, Pa.
Gattuso on Gaffney
“We love Josh Gaffney’s combination of size and agility. He is a physical player that will mesh well with our power run game. Josh was one of the top offensive linemen in the state of Pennsylvania.”
Accolades
- Two-time YAIAA First Team All-County
- All-Eastern Pennsylvania (2019)
- All-Pennsylvania (2020)
- Team offensive MVP (2019)
Michael Gecik | 6-3 | 265 | OL
Delaware Valley High School, Pa.
Gattuso on Gecik
“What we liked about Mike is his overall athletic ability. We felt that he really could run and bend for an offensive lineman and he will be able to compete at any of the offensive line spots. He is very intelligent and plays with strong technique.”
Accolades
- Team Captain
- First Team All-Lackawanna League
- First Team All-District 2
- First Team All-Pennsylvania Northern Region
Elijah Hills | 6-2 | 270 | DL
Delbarton School, N.J.
Gattuso on Hills
“Elijah comes from a great program and league. He is physical and tough, and plays with a great amount of energy. He will fit in nicely at the defensive tackle position.”
Accolades
- Team captain
- First Team All-Conference
- First Team All-County
- Second Team All-Non-Public N.J.
- Senior season: 35 tackles / 11 TFL / 5 sacks (five games)
Kristen McAdams | 6-3 | 185 | WR
Imhotep Institute, Pa.
Gattuso on McAdams
“Kris is an outstanding player who brings great size and speed to our wide receiver position. Kris was heavily recruited because of the nature of his big play potential. Kris is a natural wide receiver with outstanding hands, great ability to adjust to the ball, and big play-ability.
Accolades
- 247 Sports Two-Star recruit
- Junior year stats: 20 REC / 346 YDS / 5 TD
Ronnell McCorn | 6-2 | 215 | DL
Our Lady of Good Counsel High School, Md.
Gattuso on McCorn
“Ronnell comes from an elite program and will line up at our Dog position. Ronnell has the pass rushing skill that we look for to be an edge player in our defense. He shows good strength and bend on film.”
Accolades
- Second Team All-WCAC
- Career stats: 16 sacks / 21 TFL / 43 tackles / 3 TD / 2 blocked punts
Matthew Obiagu | 6-6 | 240 | DL
Caesar Rodney High School, Del.
Gattuso on Obiagu
“Matthew has just scratched the surface of his outstanding potential. He is new to football but showed great explosiveness and quickness on film. His progress from the first game to the last was fantastic.”
Accolades
- First Team All-Henlopen Conference
- Delaware State All-Star
- Team defensive MVP
- Senior season: Team leader in tackles (64) and sacks (9) / 3 FF
Denzel Patrick | 6-1 | 180 | DB
Bloomfield High School, Conn.
Gattuso on Patrick
“Denzel fits into our safety position perfectly. He possesses the speed and athleticism to cover, and the size to be a good tackler.”
Accolades
- Team Captain
- Football State Champion
- Track & Field State Champion
- Career stats: 7 INT / 117 tackles / 29 REC / 436 YDS
Sean Ralls 6-2 | 190 | K/P
Oldham County High School | Eastern Kentucky University, Ky.
Gattuso on Ralls
“We are pleased to add Sean to our team to battle for our punter job. He comes to us highly recommended with some game experience. Punter was an area of great need and Sean will be a strong fit.”
Accolades
- All-State (2018)
- Academic First Team All-State
- Led 5A with seven field goals
- Averaged 41 yards per punt
Tyler Szalkowski | 6-2 | 220 | QB
Aquinas Institute, N.Y.
Gattuso on Szalkowski
“Tyler is a big and strong-armed quarterback who will fit into our offensive system perfectly. We feel he will continue to progress at a rapid pace. He is very competitive and has been a strong leader in high school.”
Accolades
- Team Captain
- New York State Football Champion (2018)
- Two-time All Greater Rochester Football (2018, 2019)
- Section 5 Offensive Player of the Year (2019)
- NYSSWA All-State Selection (2019)
- AGR Honorable Mention for baseball (2018, 2019)
- Career stats: 68% / 4,873 YDS / 54 TD (2 years)
Amara Yobouet | 6-1 | 255 | DL
Northeast High School, Pa.
Gattuso on Yobouet
“Amara was fun to watch on game film. He is an explosive and disruptive force on the interior of the defensive line. He plays with great leverage and will fit into our system perfectly.”
Accolades
- Team Captain
- First Team All-Public Schools Philadelphia
- Defensive Player of the Year
- Career stats: 86 tackles / 12 sacks / 6 caused fumbles / 1 fumble recovery