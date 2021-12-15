UAlbany football announces early signing class
ALBANY, N.Y. – The University at Albany football team and head coach Greg Gattuso have announced the addition of seven new players to the Great Danes’ squad for the early December 2021 signing period. The class of seven features players from five states, including New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Maryland.
“We feel that, in this upside-down recruiting world, we’ve done a good job of targeting transfers and freshmen – many of which can help us in the spring and certainly next fall.” – Greg Gattuso
Landon Alexander
RB | 6-0 | 190
Center Valley HS, Pa.
- Top 22 All Conference
- Team Captain
- Fabulous 22
- Beaver County Times Player of the Week (2x)
- Beaver County Times Player of the Year
- 1st Team All-Conference RB (2x)
- PA Football Writers 3A All State – 1st Team RB
- Beaver County Times Top 22 DB
- WPIAL Blitz Honorable Mention DB
- 2x State Champion
- Over 5,000 total career yards
- Over 50 total TDs
Brevin Easton
WR | 5-10 | 185
Assumption College, Mass.
- High School Captain
- All-County Track & Field
- 4×100 relay Team – Set School Record (42.8)
- Led the state of Maryland in return yards and touchdowns in 2019
- Played in the 2019 Maryland Crab Bowl
- Played in the 2019 Big 33 Football Classic
- 2019 NE-10 All Conference – Finished Third in the Nation in Yards Per Catch (23.9)
Anton Juncaj
DL | 6-4 | 260
Nassau Community College, N.Y.
- 2020 All Rookie NE-10
- 2019 1st Team All State
- 2018 2nd Team All State
- Two-Time First Team All Section.
Sam Knipe
LB |6-2 | 230
Saint Thomas More School, Conn.
- High School Captain
- 147 Solo tackles
- 70 Assists
- 217 Total tackles
- 5.0 Tackles for loss
- 5 Sacks
- 4 Interceptions on 22 passes defended
- 4 Fumble Recoveries
- 3 Blocked FGs
Donovan Reiser
OL | 6-4 | 300
Lackawanna Junior College, Pa.
- Two-year Starter and Team Captain
- Team had 39 conference game win streak
- Pre-Season JUCO All American
LaSalle Rose Jr.
WR | 5-10 | 185
Rock Christian Academy, Md.
- 35 Receptions
- 15 TDs
- 1,025 yards
- Washington Post First Team All MET
Quinn Zinobile
WR | 6-3 | 210
Clarion University, Pa.
High School Accolades
- High School All Conference Safety/QB,
- All State QB
- District 6 Champion
- Central PA/Altoona Mirror Athlete of the Year
- Baseball 2x Area Batting Champion
- 2x District 6 Champion
- Basketball 1000-point basketball scorer
- District 6 Champion
College Accolades
- Started as a true freshman
- 50 catches for 500yds & 8 TDs.
- Sophomore Team Captain Council
- PSAC Offensive Player of the Week with 5 catches for 202 yards and 2 TDs against Shippensburg
