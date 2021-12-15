UAlbany football announces early signing class

ALBANY, N.Y. – The University at Albany football team and head coach Greg Gattuso have announced the addition of seven new players to the Great Danes’ squad for the early December 2021 signing period. The class of seven features players from five states, including New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Maryland.

“We feel that, in this upside-down recruiting world, we’ve done a good job of targeting transfers and freshmen – many of which can help us in the spring and certainly next fall.” – Greg Gattuso

Landon Alexander

RB | 6-0 | 190

Center Valley HS, Pa.

Top 22 All Conference

Team Captain

Fabulous 22

Beaver County Times Player of the Week (2x)

Beaver County Times Player of the Year

1st Team All-Conference RB (2x)

PA Football Writers 3A All State – 1st Team RB

Beaver County Times Top 22 DB

WPIAL Blitz Honorable Mention DB

2x State Champion

Over 5,000 total career yards

Over 50 total TDs

Brevin Easton

WR | 5-10 | 185

Assumption College, Mass.

High School Captain

All-County Track & Field

4×100 relay Team – Set School Record (42.8)

Led the state of Maryland in return yards and touchdowns in 2019

Played in the 2019 Maryland Crab Bowl

Played in the 2019 Big 33 Football Classic

2019 NE-10 All Conference – Finished Third in the Nation in Yards Per Catch (23.9)

Anton Juncaj

DL | 6-4 | 260

Nassau Community College, N.Y.

2020 All Rookie NE-10

2019 1st Team All State

2018 2nd Team All State

Two-Time First Team All Section.

Sam Knipe

LB |6-2 | 230

Saint Thomas More School, Conn.

High School Captain

147 Solo tackles

70 Assists

217 Total tackles

5.0 Tackles for loss

5 Sacks

4 Interceptions on 22 passes defended

4 Fumble Recoveries

3 Blocked FGs

Donovan Reiser

OL | 6-4 | 300

Lackawanna Junior College, Pa.

Two-year Starter and Team Captain

Team had 39 conference game win streak

Pre-Season JUCO All American

LaSalle Rose Jr.

WR | 5-10 | 185

Rock Christian Academy, Md.

35 Receptions

15 TDs

1,025 yards

Washington Post First Team All MET

Quinn Zinobile

WR | 6-3 | 210

Clarion University, Pa.

High School Accolades

High School All Conference Safety/QB,

All State QB

District 6 Champion

Central PA/Altoona Mirror Athlete of the Year

Baseball 2x Area Batting Champion 2x District 6 Champion

Basketball 1000-point basketball scorer District 6 Champion



College Accolades