CATONSVILLE, M.D. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany men’s basketball team had one of its best shooting games of the season, but ultimately fell to America East foe UMBC by a score of 92-83. Five different Great Danes finished in double figures, led by Gerald Drumgoole Jr. with 26 points. UMBC’s offense proved to be too much however, as the Retrievers would go on to shoot over 50% from the field en route to the win.



Head Coach Dwayne Killings : “We got better, from last game to this game. So glad to see Aaron Reddish come back and make shots, make some plays… I thought Sarju Patel played one of his better games since he’s been here… We have to be better. We have to be tougher. We have to find a way to defend.”



Key Stat Lines

Five Great Danes finished in double figures – Gerald Drumgoole Jr. (26), Aaron Reddish (14), Da’Kquan Davis (14), Jonathan Beagle (13), and Sarju Patel (10).

(26), (14), (14), (13), and (10). Drumgoole Jr. went a perfect 9-9 from the charity stripe and led the team with three steals.

Patel had a team-high 10 rebounds, leading him to finish with his first double-double of the season.

Beagle followed close behind with nine rebounds and had a team-high four assists.

Reddish found his shooting groove once again, going 4-6 from three and breaking a four-game drought where he didn’t hit double figures.

UAlbany shot 43.5% (27-62) from the field and 36.4% (12-33) from deep. UMBC shot 54.0% (34-63) from the field and 22.7% (5-22) from three.

UAlbany won the rebounding war, 38-31.

UAlbany finished with 13 turnovers, UMBC had just six.



How it Happened:

UMBC shot out to the opening lead, taking an 11-4 advantage early. All of UMBC’s opening points came from the hands of Yaw Obeng-Mensah (4) and Colton Lawrence (7).

The lead was pushed to 18-8 by the U12 media TO. Four different Great Danes found themselves on the scoreboard with two points each. The team was 0-6 from three.

The Great Danes were able to close the gap on an 8-4 run, making the score 23-18 with 7:33 on the clock. UAlbany hit back-to-back three-pointers thanks to Sarju Patel and Aaron Reddish .

and . Gerald Drumgoole Jr. sank a three with just over three minutes remaining to bring the score within a single point, 31-30.

sank a three with just over three minutes remaining to bring the score within a single point, 31-30. After brining the game within one, the Retrievers ended the first half on a 9-0 run to take a 40-30 advantage. Drumgoole Jr. sank two free throws with seconds remaining to push the score to 40-32 heading into the locker room.

UAlbany shot 32.1% (9-28) from the field and 28.6% (4-14) from three in the first half. UMBC shot 46.9% (15-32) from the field and went just 2-13 from deep.

UAlbany out-rebounded UMBC 20-17 in the first half but had double the amount of turnovers (10-5).

Drumgoole Jr. led the Great Danes in scoring in the first half with 11, followed by Reddish off the bench with eight. Reddish was 2-3 from deep in the first frame.

The board read 54-44 by the first media TO. Da’Kquan Davis received a technical foul after the timeout was called, sending UMBC to the line after the break.

received a technical foul after the timeout was called, sending UMBC to the line after the break. Aaron Reddish found the stroke from beyond the arc, hitting two-straight from deep to cut into the lead. UMBC still led by eight, 67-59, after a UAlbany TO with 10:43 remaining.

found the stroke from beyond the arc, hitting two-straight from deep to cut into the lead. UMBC still led by eight, 67-59, after a UAlbany TO with 10:43 remaining. UAlbany pulled the game to a single score with 8:07 remaining thanks in large part to back-to-back three pointers from Da’Kquan Davis , firing up the Great Dane bench.

, firing up the Great Dane bench. UAlbany’s Reddish fouled out of the game with 3:53 remaining. At that point, UMBC had pushed the lead back to five, 81-76.

After free throws from Drumgoole Jr., five-straight from the Retrievers increased the lead to 86-78 with just under two minutes remaining.

UAlbany shot 52.9% (18-34) from the field and 42.1% (8-19) from three in the second half. UMBC shot 61.3% (19-31) from the field and 33.3% (3-9) from three in the second half.



Next: The Great Danes return home to face UMass Lowell, one of the America East’s top teams, Sunday at 3:00 p.m.