Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — UAlbany falls against #6 Stony Brook on Senior Day in the teams’ final regular season meeting as America East opponents.



Key Stats

Five Great Danes scored a goal

Katie Pascale recorded two assists

recorded two assists Katherine Chiarella and Aislinn Sweeney combined for 10 saves

and combined for 10 saves Stony Brook outdrew UAlbany 15-9

Stony Brook outshot UAlbany 30-16

Head Coach Katie Thomson : “Thanks to our senior class for all their leadership and hard work on and off the field. We are so proud of how they represent our team and university. We are looking forward to this upcoming week as we host the America East Tournament for the first time since 2011.”



How it Happened

Stony Brook opened the game on a 5-0 run, including outscoring UAlbany 4-0 for the duration of the first quarter. Grace McCauley finally found the back of the net for the Great Danes with 10:37 remaining in the second.

finally found the back of the net for the Great Danes with 10:37 remaining in the second. Stony Brook scored each of the next four to go up 9-1 with 6:41 remaining before halftime. Later in the quarter, with 1:23 remaining before the break, Katie Pascale found Ava Poupard to score the Great Danes’ second goal and head into halftime trailing 9-2.

found to score the Great Danes’ second goal and head into halftime trailing 9-2. After letting up the first two goals of the third quarter, Ivy Santana scored off a setup from Pascale to make the score 11-3 with 8:44 remaining in the third. Stony Brook scored the next three-straight to close the quarter, including their 13th at 4:04 to go to activate the running clock.

scored off a setup from Pascale to make the score 11-3 with 8:44 remaining in the third. Stony Brook scored the next three-straight to close the quarter, including their 13th at 4:04 to go to activate the running clock. UAlbany and Stony Brook traded scores in the fourth quarter. The Seawolves struck first in the final 15 minutes, scoring with 13:15 to go, followed by Emma Weaver on a woman-up advantage with 7:26 remaining. The Seawolves’ final score game with 5:12 to go to take a 16-4 lead, before Megan Dineen beat the Stony Brook goalkeeper with 4:00 left to make the final score 16-5.

on a woman-up advantage with 7:26 remaining. The Seawolves’ final score game with 5:12 to go to take a 16-4 lead, before beat the Stony Brook goalkeeper with 4:00 left to make the final score 16-5. Stony Brook held a sizeable advantage in shots taken, 30-16, and on the draw, winning 15 to UAlbany’s nine. Five Great Danes contributed to the five goals scored on Saturday, while Stony Brook’s Kailyn Hart led all scorers with five goals.

Next: UAlbany hosts the 2022 America East Tournament starting Thursday, May 5. Their semifinal opponent will be four-seed UMBC.