UAlbany Falls After Second Half Surge

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany men’s basketball team rebounded after a tough start to the game to bring Harvard down to the wire. The Great Danes shot just 25% from the field in the first half before scrapping their way back against Harvard in the second frame, shooting 52.2% after halftime.

Score: Harvard 60, UAlbany 53



Location: SEFCU Arena in Albany, N.Y.



Records: UAlbany (0-3, 0-0 America East) | Harvard (2-1, 0-0 Ivy)



Key Stat Lines

De’Vondre Perry finished with a double-double, scoring 14 points and grabbing 11 boards.

finished with a double-double, scoring 14 points and grabbing 11 boards. Matt Cerruti and Jamel Horton also finished in double figures with 12 and 10 points, respectively.

and also finished in double figures with 12 and 10 points, respectively. Paul Newman and Trey Hutcheson had two blocks each – all of which were greeted with thunderous applause form the SEFCU Arena crowd.

and had two blocks each – all of which were greeted with thunderous applause form the SEFCU Arena crowd. Perry and Cerruti led the way in time on the court with 37 minutes each, followed by Hutcheson with 34. Also seeing significant time was Horton (23 minutes), Chuck Champion (17 minutes), Newman (16 minutes), and Justin Neely (15 minutes).

(17 minutes), Newman (16 minutes), and (15 minutes). UAlbany finished shooting 36.4% from the field after shooting just 25% in the first half. The team ended the night going just 3-15 from beyond the arc.

UAlbany out-rebounded Harvard 38-34.

The Great Danes were just 10-16 from the free throw line.

Coach Dwayne Killings : “My message to our team was that we needed to keep choppin’. We need to keep choppin’, keep workin’. We’re getting better. I see it, I think everybody sees it. We took care of the ball better today. Our defensive energy was great and I think we followed the game plan. Some things we can’t control didn’t go our way, but we are getting better as a basketball team.”



How it Happened:

UAlbany fell behind by the first media timeout, trailing 6-2. The defense came to play however, with Hutcheson and Newman posting back-to-back monster blocks to start the game.

Neither team began the game shooting hot, with UAlbany going 2-13 and Harvard going 4-10 by the 12-minute mark.

12 of Harvard’s first 20 points came from behind the arc, with the Crimson starting the game shooting 50% from three-point land compared to UAlbany’s 1-7 mark.

The Great Danes closed the first half on an 11-4 run to cut Harvard’s lead to just four points heading into the locker room. Harvard led by as much as 13 in the first half.

UAlbany shot just 8-32 in the first half, going 2-11 from three. On the other side, Harvard went 10-26 and shot 4-11 from three.

Perry (6), Cerruti (5) and Hutcheson were the point leaders for the Great Danes at the halfway point. Newman and Hutcheson both had two blocks each. Hutcheson and Perry led with five rebounds each.

UAlbany was able to tie the game twice to start the second half, but some big three-pointers put the Crimson back up seven points within the first five minutes.

By the midway point of the second half UAlbany was shooting mush better from the field – sinking 7 of its first 14 shots for a mark of 50%.

UAlbany went four minutes without a bucket late in the game, letting Harvard jump out to another six-point lead. The Great Danes closed the gap to two points with two jumpers in a row from Horton.

The Great Danes tied the game at 44-44 after a Newman layup with 3:15 on the clock, the first tie since the beginning of the frame. Harvard responded with a three on the other side of the court, not looking back the rest of the game.

Next: The Great Danes travel down to the state of Kentucky for three games, starting this Saturday against Eastern Kentucky.