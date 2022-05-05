Burlington, V.T. (NEWS10) — UAlbany gets a hat trick from Graydon Hogg but falls 17-7 to top-seed Vermont in the America East semifinals.



Head Coach Scott Marr : “Unfortunately we dug ourselves an early hole and just couldn’t string together enough positive plays to get back in it. Give Vermont credit, they are a very skilled and well-coached team. I appreciated the efforts of my staff and my players all year.”



How it Happened

Vermont opened the game on a 4-0 run lasting nearly seven-and-a-half minutes before Graydon Hogg scored his first of three goals on the evening with 7:35 remaining in the first to put the Great Danes on the board. The Catamounts closed the first quarter scoring three-straight to go up 6-1, and scored the first of the second quarter to take a 7-1 lead.

Logan Tucker cut the Catamounts' lead to five with his first goal with 11:59 remaining. Vermont scored just under two minutes later to maintain a six-goal advantage, before Jack Pucci found the back of the net with 4:13 left before halftime.

Vermont scored to close the second quarter and lead 9-3 at the break, kicking off another three-goal run to lead 11-3 with 7:20 left in the third. Corey Yunker and Hogg scored back-to-back just over a minute apart to close within 11-5, but Vermont closed the third with three unanswered to lead 14-5 with 15 minutes to play.

Tucker notched his second goal of the game to open the fourth quarter, but Vermont scored the next three to take a 17-6 lead with 4:34 remaining. Hogg completed his personal hat trick, scoring unassisted with 1:17 left in the game to bring the final score to 17-7 in favor of Vermont.

The Catamounts have now won the lasts seven meetings in the series dating back to the 2019 season. Regan Endres continued his hot streak at the faceoff X, winning 15 of 24 chances.

Next: UAlbany’s 2022 season has come to a close. Vermont will face three-seed UMBC in Saturday’s America East title game.