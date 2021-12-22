UAlbany extends win streak to three straight

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — UAlbany led from start to finish, opening the game on a 14-2 run en route to a 65-52 win over Central Connecticut State.

“Tonight was a gutsy win for our team,” said head coach Colleen Mullen. “Central Connecticut is a scrappy team that hung around all night. They made great adjustments in the second half, and I am proud of the way we responded down the stretch. Our bench sparked us tonight and I cannot say enough about how important it is for our entire team to be ready to play like they were tonight.”

Eleven different Great Danes scored, leading to 29 bench points.

UAlbany extends its win streak to three straight games, and has won five of their last six. The team improves to 6-4 this season heading into a four-day holiday break.

KEY STATS

Junior Helene Haegerstrand led the team with 13 points and senior Ellen Hahne followed closely with 11.

Freshman Freja Werth owns a team-high +16 rating while scoring nine points, shooting 80%, and tallying six rebounds, four offensive, in 24 minutes of play.

Redshirt-sophomore Abby Robinson came off the bench to go 3-3 for six points in five minutes of play.

Hahne, followed by sophomore Kayla Cooper (6) and Werth (6), led the team with seven rebounds.

Junior Grace Heeps owned a team-high with four assists while redshirt-sophomore Morgan Haney and junior Taniya Hanner tallied two steals to lead the team.

The Great Danes totaled four blocks – one each from Haegerstrand, senior Lucia Decortes, Robinson, and Hanner.

HOW IT HAPPENED

UAlbany opened the game with a 7-0 run in the first three minutes.

After the Blue Devils earned a basket, the Great Danes went on another 7-0 run to gain a 14-2 lead with just over one minute in the first quarter.

Central Connecticut State started the second quarter scoring nine points, to UAlbany’s two, in four minutes.

A free throw by Morgan Haney at 6:05 and a layup from Ellen Hahne at 5:40 began a 7-0 run to gain back an 11-point lead, 23-12.

The Great Danes closed the half with a 15-point lead, 30-15, after going 7-1 in the final two minutes of the half.

UAlbany began the second half slowly but the team came together to score 12 points in four minutes to finish the third quarter up, 47-31.

After a quarter that saw the Blue Devils reduce the lead, the Great Danes took the win, 65-52.

NEXT: The Great Danes will hit the road to open the conference season at Hartford on December 30.