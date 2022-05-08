ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — UAlbany women’s lacrosse opened the 2022 America East title game on a 5-0 run, but two-seed Vermont chipped away to claim the championship in the final two minutes, 12-11.



Key Stats

Sarah Falk scored three goals and recorded her 100th career point

scored three goals and recorded her 100th career point Allie Maloney , Bryar Hogg , Kadi Futia , and Ava Poupard each scored twice

, , , and each scored twice Ally Alliegro won nine draw controls

won nine draw controls Two Catamounts, Ava Vasile and Giancola scored three goals each

UAlbany narrowly outshot Vermont 26-22

UAlbany won 17 draws to Vermont’s 10

Vermont outscored UAlbany 12-6 over the game’s final 50 minutes

Head Coach Katie Thomson : “It was a great championship matchup between two strong teams that were fighting and giving their all for the championship and the opportunity to move on. It came down to one goal, and it could have been anyone’s game. We’re really proud of our team and all their efforts the whole season, and for my staff, who work tirelessly and who are always there for the players. We’re proud of the players who don’t always get the recognition, or see the field each game, but who push the team every single day. I’m so proud of them and really grateful for everyone’s effort this season.”



How it Happened

Hosting the America East championship for the first time since 2011, the UAlbany women’s lacrosse team got to work early against two-seed Vermont when Sarah Falk scored, unassisted, just over one minute into the first quarter. The goal, Falk’s 50th of the season, was also her 100th career point, joining teammate Katie Pascale in reaching the milestone this season.

scored, unassisted, just over one minute into the first quarter. The goal, Falk’s 50th of the season, was also her 100th career point, joining teammate in reaching the milestone this season. Allie Maloney scored just over a minute later to put UAlbany up 2-0. Falk scored each of the next two goals to complete the hat trick in just over five minutes of play, giving UAlbany a 4-0 lead with 9:49 remaining in the first.

scored just over a minute later to put UAlbany up 2-0. Falk scored each of the next two goals to complete the hat trick in just over five minutes of play, giving UAlbany a 4-0 lead with 9:49 remaining in the first. Ava Poupard scored just 26 seconds later, closing out UAlbany’s game-opening 5-0 run. A lull in the action led to Vermont’s first goal of the game with 4:51 remaining in the quarter.

scored just 26 seconds later, closing out UAlbany’s game-opening 5-0 run. A lull in the action led to Vermont’s first goal of the game with 4:51 remaining in the quarter. Neither team scored for the remainder of the first. The Catamounts opened the second with a goal to close within 5-2.

Kadi Futia put UAlbany back up four with 10:39 remaining before halftime. Vermont closed out the second quarter with two goals, with 7:47 and 1:01 remaining, respectively, to close within two at the break.

put UAlbany back up four with 10:39 remaining before halftime. Vermont closed out the second quarter with two goals, with 7:47 and 1:01 remaining, respectively, to close within two at the break. Vermont extended its run to three unanswered with their first goal of the third quarter with 8:41 remaining to close within one. Bryar Hogg scored on a woman-up to put UAlbany back up two. Another Vermont goal with 6:01 to go in the third kept the Catamounts within striking distance.

scored on a woman-up to put UAlbany back up two. Another Vermont goal with 6:01 to go in the third kept the Catamounts within striking distance. Futia and Hogg scored back-to-back to put UAlbany up three, 9-6, with 1:39 remaining in the third quarter. With 57 seconds to go, Vermont scored again to close within two. A broken play as the quarter wound down saw Vermont break the other way in transition off a turnover, but UAlbany goalkeeper Aislinn Sweeney turned away the Catamounts’ shot to keep the two-goal advantage heading into the fourth.

turned away the Catamounts’ shot to keep the two-goal advantage heading into the fourth. After Poupard notched her second goal of the game to start the final quarter, putting UAlbany back up by three, Vermont rolled off three-straight to tie the game at 10 with 8:58 remaining. Maloney scored her second just 27 seconds after Vermont evened the score.

Vermont scored with 7:41 remaining to lock the game at 11. Neither team scored for the next five minutes before Vermont broke through with what proved to be the go-ahead goal with 2:12 remaining.

Ally Alliegro won the ensuing draw for the Great Danes, who called timeout in their offensive zone. Pascale drew a free position attempt, but her shot missed the mark wide. Futia’s shot after the back-up was also wide, and her shot was backed up by Vermont with 40 seconds remaining in regulation.

won the ensuing draw for the Great Danes, who called timeout in their offensive zone. Pascale drew a free position attempt, but her shot missed the mark wide. Futia’s shot after the back-up was also wide, and her shot was backed up by Vermont with 40 seconds remaining in regulation. Vermont drew a yellow card and a green card on their ensuing clear attempt to hold a two-player advantage for the remainder of regulation. Despite the advantage, UAlbany forced a turnover on Vermont’s clear effort, and found Alliegro deep in Catamount territory. Alliegro’s shot beat the keeper but was ruled off by the officials as the game clock had expired before Alliegro could take her shot, and Vermont won the game 12-11.

Notes

Ally Alliegro , Kadi Futia , and Ava Poupard were UAlbany’s representatives on the All-Championship team

, , and were UAlbany’s representatives on the All-Championship team UAlbany was playing in its 11th-straight America East championship game

Vermont’s title is the first in program history, and the first not won by Stony Brook since UAlbany in 2012

Vermont snaps a 16-game losing streak in the series against UAlbany, and claims its first victory over the Great Danes in the postseason, and first victory over UAlbany in Albany

Next: UAlbany’s 2022 season has come to a close. Vermont will learn its opponent for the NCAA Tournament in Sunday’s selection show.