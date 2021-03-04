UAlbany dismisses Troy standout Dev Holmes from the team

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The UAlbany football team is parting ways with a key offensive contributor just a day before the season opener against New Hampshire.

Head coach Greg Gattuso confirmed this morning that the team has dismissed wide receiver Dev Holmes from the program for violating team rules. The Troy standout had a breakout freshman season with the Great Danes, left the team midway through his sophomore year, and was expected to be a key weapon for Jeff Undercuffler this season.

The Great Danes are set to kickoff their season Friday night at New Hampshire at 7 p.m.