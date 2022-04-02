Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Following a report from News10ABC Sports Director Liana Bonavita late Friday evening that UAlbany men’s basketball head coach Dwayne Killings would remain at the school, the university released a statement Saturday afternoon. The university has confirmed the report and detailed the extent of their investigation as well as the penalties handed down on Killings.

The investigation into Killings stemmed from an incident on November 24, 2021, before a men’s basketball road game against Eastern Illinois when Killings made inappropriate contact with a student-athlete in the pre-game hype circle. A complaint was not reported to the university until February 27, 2022, upon which a full investigation was launched.

Via their statement, the university and Killings have agreed on a five-game suspension to be served during the 2022-2023 basketball season, a $25,000 fine in the form of a charitable donation to be determined by the university, and mandatory training on university reporting policies.

Killings continued to coach the team throughout the end of the season, including two more games in early March. It was not until Stadium’s Jeff Goodman reported on Monday, March 28 that news broke that Killings was away from the team while the investigation was underway. It is unclear when Killings was asked to step away from the team.

Along with the university’s statement was a letter from Killings to University President Havidán Rodríguez, which you can read in full below:

News10ABC reached out to both Killings and the university regarding the matter and has received no comment.