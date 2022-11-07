TOWSON, MD (NEWS10) — The University at Albany men’s basketball team fought all the way back against the Colonial Athletic Association’s (CAA) top ranked team to open the season, but fell just short in a 62-67 defeat. The Great Danes trailed by as much as 15 in the first half before storming back in the second. Gerald Drumgoole Jr. led all UAlbany scorers with 15 points. Da’Kquan Davis and Aaron Reddish joined the double-digit club with 12 points each.



Coach Bobby Jordan

“Really proud of our guys tonight. We’ve been talking toughness the last couple days. Over the last couple weeks we’ve been talking about how we want our identity to be a tough, gritty team… I think our guys answered the bell. You always want to get the win, and I know this will hurt tonight, but we’re looking forward to getting back on the court tomorrow.”



Key Stat Lines

Gerald Drumgoole Jr. – 15 pts, 4-10 FG, 3-9 3FG, 7 reb, 2 ast

– 15 pts, 4-10 FG, 3-9 3FG, 7 reb, 2 ast Da’Kquan Davis – 12 pts, 4-12 FG, 3-6 3FG, 2 reb, 2 ast

– 12 pts, 4-12 FG, 3-6 3FG, 2 reb, 2 ast Aaron Reddish – 12 pts, 2-6 FG, 2-5 3FG, 6-7 FT, 5 ast

– 12 pts, 2-6 FG, 2-5 3FG, 6-7 FT, 5 ast Jonathan Beagle – 9 pts, 3-6 FG, 9 reb

– 9 pts, 3-6 FG, 9 reb TEAM – 35.8% FG (19-53), 32.3% 3FG (10-31)

UAlbany out-rebounded Towson 34-32

Towson finished with 13 turnovers, UAlbany collected 15



How it Happened:

Trey Hutcheson knocked down the first bucket of the year for the Great Danes, burying a 3-pointer within the first two minutes.

knocked down the first bucket of the year for the Great Danes, burying a 3-pointer within the first two minutes. Towson took an early 8-5 lead heading into the first media timeout. Aaron Reddish made his presence known early with two blocks while also drawing a foul against Towson in the lane.

made his presence known early with two blocks while also drawing a foul against Towson in the lane. By the midway point of the first half, Towson increased the lead to 21-11. Nygal Russell led all scorers with seven points.

Jonathan Beagle scored his first collegiate points in the eighth minute of action, a dunk following a nice feed from Reddish.

scored his first collegiate points in the eighth minute of action, a dunk following a nice feed from Reddish. Towson’s largest first half lead came at the 5:23 mark – 15 points.

Marcus Jackson scored his first collegiate points at the 2:10 mark, a left-handed layup following a feed from Reddish under the basket that forced a Towson timeout. The score at the two-minute warning read 35-26 in favor of the Tigers.

scored his first collegiate points at the 2:10 mark, a left-handed layup following a feed from Reddish under the basket that forced a Towson timeout. The score at the two-minute warning read 35-26 in favor of the Tigers. UAlbany’s Beagle brought down a deflection and was able to hook in a jumper as time expired in the first half, the score 38-28 in favor of Towson.

UAlbany shot 35.7% (10-28) from the field and 25% (3-12) from deep in the first half. Towson shot 45.5% (15-33) from the field and 30% (3-10) from deep.

Gerald Drumgoole Jr. led the Great Danes in first half scoring with seven. Towson’s Sylla and Russell led all scorers with 12 each.

led the Great Danes in first half scoring with seven. Towson’s Sylla and Russell led all scorers with 12 each. UAlbany started the second half strong with a 6-0 run to cut the deficit to four points.

The Great Danes cut the lead to just four multiple times but found themselves down 50-42 by the 12-minute mark.

UAlbany then went on an 8-1 run to bring the game to within a single point. Reddish and Drumgoole hit 3-pointers, Da’Kquan Davis hit an open layup following a block from Beagle on the other end.

hit an open layup following a block from Beagle on the other end. Drumgoole tied the game at 53 moments later at the 7:26 mark with a step back three.

UAlbany took it’s first lead since the opening minutes at the 4:09 mark following a free throw from Reddish. The scoreboard read 58-57 in favor of the Great Danes.

After taking the lead, the Tigers went on a 6-0 run – mostly on free throws.

UAlbany was able to cut the lead to just three points with 14 seconds left, but a costly turnover sealed the game for Towson.

UAlbany shot 36% (9-25) from the field and 36.8% from three-point range in the second half. Towson shot 40% from the field and did not hit a three (0-2) in the second half.



Next: The Great Danes have a quick turnaround with another road matchup against Immaculata tomorrow night. Tipoff is set for 5:00 p.m.