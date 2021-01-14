UAlbany basketball announces schedule changes

ALBANY, N.Y. – A positive test within the Vermont women’s basketball program has resulted in the altering of the schedules of both University at Albany men’s and women’s basketball teams this weekend.



Instead of visiting NJIT, the UAlbany women will see their series against Maine moved up and played this weekend at SEFCU Arena. The series will be played Saturday, January 16 and Sunday, January 17. Both games will tip off at 12:00 pm.



The women’s series at NJIT will be rescheduled to a date to be announced later by the America East.



The schedule change also affects the men’s team, whose opponent remains NJIT at SEFCU Arena. Saturday’s game is unaffected, but Sunday’s game will be pushed back to 5:00 pm to accommodate appropriate sanitization of the arena.



You can catch both men’s games on ESPN Radio 104.5 FM The Team, and all four games can be viewed on ESPN3/+.

Updated Schedule

Saturday, Jan. 16

12:00 p.m. WBB vs. Maine

5:00 p.m. MBB vs. NJIE

Sunday, Jan. 17