UAlbany baseball’s season comes to an end with loss to Stony Brook

Stony Brook, N.Y. (NEWS10) — UAlbany held a 2-0 lead in the ninth inning but Stony Brook rallied to win 3-2 and eliminate the Great Danes from the postseason.

“You need to get 27 outs and unfortunately our defense escaped us late in the game and Stony Brook took advantage,” coach Jon Mueller said. “It was a heavyweight battle with two guys on the mound pitching well and we came up a little short in the end. This is a tough group of guys and it is tough having to say goodbye to these seniors. They have done a lot for the school academically, in the community and on the field.”



Key Stats

Cregg Scherrer pitched 8.2 innings and allowed three runs (none earned) on nine hits with two walks and four strikeouts.

pitched 8.2 innings and allowed three runs (none earned) on nine hits with two walks and four strikeouts. Brad Malm went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and one walk.

went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and one walk. Dolan Ocasal and Josh Loeffler each went 1-for-3 with one run scored.

and each went 1-for-3 with one run scored. Jared Milch pitched a complete game and allowed two runs on five hits with one walk and seven strikeouts.

Evan Giordano hit a walk-off single after Stony Brook rallied in the ninth.

How it Happened

Cregg Scherrer and Jared Milch were in a pitcher’s duel in the first five innings, as neither pitcher allowed any runs and no more than three hits.

and Jared Milch were in a pitcher’s duel in the first five innings, as neither pitcher allowed any runs and no more than three hits. Stony Brook created the game’s most dangerous chance in the first five innings when they had runners on first and second, via walk, with one out. Scherrer got the next two Seawolves’ hitters to ground out to escape the jam.

UAlbany finally broke through with runners on second and third with one out. Brad Malm drove in both runners with a two-run single that gave UAlbany a 2-0 lead in the sixth inning.

drove in both runners with a two-run single that gave UAlbany a 2-0 lead in the sixth inning. After a scoreless seventh inning, Stony Brook had two runners on base with one out in the eighth inning. After a fly out, an error committed by Dolan Ocasal loaded the bases with two outs. Scherrer escaped another jam by getting Stanton Leuthner to ground out.

loaded the bases with two outs. Scherrer escaped another jam by getting Stanton Leuthner to ground out. After UAlbany went down in order in the ninth inning, Stony Brook rallied in the bottom half. The first-two Seawolves’ hitters reached on a double and fielding error. Cole Durken followed with an RBI groundout. In the next at-bat, Brett Paulsen tied the game with an RBI single.

Scherrer produced one more out before John LaRocca sole second, uncontested. Evan Giordano then hit a walk-off single to right field that gave Stony Brook a 3-2 victory.

With the win, Stony Brook advances to Saturday’s first game, where they will face the loser of NJIT vs. Maine.

Next: UAlbany’s 2021 season has come to an end with the losses to NJIT and Stony Brook.