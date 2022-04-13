Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany baseball team dropped its midweek contest against Dartmouth, 12-5. The Big Green jumped out to an early 5-0 lead and were able to secure their win with a five-run ninth. Three different Great Danes collected an RBI.



Head Coach Jon Mueller : “We surrendered a bunch of free hits and free passes, in a midweek game that adds up to a lot of runs. I thought we had some opportunities to score some runs that we didn’t take advantage of. I thought some of the guys threw the ball pretty well in the middle of the game, they settled the game down for us but it got away from us at the end. Looking forward to Maine.”



Key Stats:

How it Happened:

Thomas Quinn started on the mound for the Great Danes, Luke Carpenter started for the Big Green.

The Big Green added four more runs in the second inning. Cox hit a two-run single, driving in Zacharie Casebonne and Jackson Hower, and Justin Murray hit a two-RBI double to left field, scoring Elliot Krewson and Peter O’Toole.

Rob Manetta came in to pitch for the Great Danes to start the top of the third.

Brad Malm got the Great Danes on the board in the bottom of the third with an RBI single to right field to score John Daly , who doubled.

In the bottom of the fourth, Will Binder hit an RBI single to right field, scoring Michael Whalen , who walked to get on base.

Nicholas Jessen replaced Eisenmann in the top of the sixth.

replaced Eisenmann in the top of the sixth. Dartmouth extended its lead to 7-2 in the sixth. James House grounded out but picked up an RBI as Krewson crossed home and Murray scored on a passed ball.

Brady Chappel came in to pitch for Dartmouth in the bottom of the sixth.

The Great Danes made it a two-run game in the same inning. Jason Bottari first walked and John Daly followed with a bunt to get on base before Mike Prisco hit an RBI single to drive in Bottari. Daly scored on an error to make it 4-7 and Prisco crossed home plate on a wild pitch, making it 5-7.

Cole Roland replaced Cortland midway through the seventh.

Kyle McCaffrey came in to pitch for the Great Danes in the eighth.

came in to pitch for the Great Danes in the eighth. The Big Green scored five more runs in the top of the ninth, making it 12-5. O’Toole drove in Kade Kretzschmar with a double to left-center, Cox singled up the middle to score Cmeyla and O’Toole, Krewson doubled to left-center driving in Cox, and Murray doubled through the left side to bring home Krewson.

Next: The Great Danes will return to conference play on Friday for a three-game series against Maine. First pitch at Varsity Field is at 3:00 pm.