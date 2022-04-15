Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany baseball team dropped its series opener against the Maine Black Bears, 10-12. The Great Danes were down eight runs after six innings, but a late comeback was not enough to turn things around. Michael Whalen collected a team-high five RBIs, including a three-run home run in the first.

Head Coach Jon Mueller : “I think the same things that have hurt us in the past couple of series hurt us again today. We were sloppy in the middle of the game and lost the free pass battle. Playing back from a 12-4 deficit to have a chance to win the game at the end, I give a lot of credit to our offense. But Maine took advantage of all the stuff we gave them. I don’t think the ball left the infield in the fourth inning, the fifth inning they scored four runs. Until we clean that up we are going to have the same results. We’re going to have to start winning these, start attacking more on the mound, and we’ll get better results moving forward. There were still some bright spots today.”



Key Stats:

How it Happened: