UAlbany athletics announces limited return of spectators to spring sporting events

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In accordance with New York State guidelines for live indoor/outdoor events, UAlbany Athletics will begin allowing limited spectator attendance at regular-season, on-campus sporting events beginning on April 2, 2021. Event attendance will be capped at 200 for all currently active Great Danes programs including: Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse, Men’s and Women’s Soccer, Field Hockey, Baseball, Softball and Track & Field.



Additionally, UAlbany Volleyball will be permitted to host event attendees in a limited capacity for the America East Championship held at University Gym on April 2, 2021. Attendance will be capped at 100 spectators and limited to guests of players and coaching staff.



Event attendance will be limited to guests of participating student-athletes and coaching staffs and all attendees must be submitted in advance via a team pass list for approval. There will be no gameday walk ups accepted for any events. Opposing team guests and the general public will not be permitted to attend UAlbany athletics events at this time and tailgating is strictly prohibited at all contests.

All event attendees will be required to follow campus COVID-19 policies while attending campus events.

Eligible spectators will receive a gameday email 24 hours prior to the game with gameday instructions, including a UAlbany Visitor’s Health Screening Form that must be completed and submitted online on the date of the competition.

Spectators must be prepared to show the confirmation of completion of the UAlbany Visitor’s Health Screening Form at the gate when entering the facility.

All spectators will be temperature checked upon entry.

All spectators must where proper face coverings at all times and practice social distancing while visiting all athletic facilities.

Please see the information below pertaining to seating arrangements at each facility:



Tom & Mary Casey Stadium (Men’s & Women’s Soccer)

Players’ and coaches’ guests are allowed to sit on home side in assigned seating locations provided by Ticket Office. The west bleachers and Key Bank Berm will be made off-limits.

John Fallon Field (Men’s & Women’s Lacrosse)

Bleacher seating will be open for guests of families and coaches. Spectators must socially distance themselves from those that are not in their immediate party.

Track & Field Complex

Bleacher seating will be open for guests of families and coaches. Spectators must socially distance themselves from those that are not in their immediate party.

Varsity Field (Baseball)

Bleacher seating will be open for guests of families and coaches. Spectators must socially distance themselves from those that are not in their immediate party.

Albany Field (Softball)

Bleacher seating will be open for guests of families and coaches. Spectators must socially distance themselves from those that are not in their immediate party.

Alumni Turf (Field Hockey)

Bleacher seating will be open for guests of families and coaches. Spectators must socially distance themselves from those that are not in their immediate party.

Fans will continue be able to watch the majority of Great Danes home and away sporting events live online through various streaming platforms. Streaming availability is subject to change.