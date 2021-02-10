UAlbany announces 2021 fall football schedule

ALBANY, N.Y. – The University at Albany football team has announced an 11-game schedule for the 2021 season. The schedule includes eight games against CAA opponents, as well as road contests at North Dakota State and FBS member Syracuse.
The Great Danes will open the season on September 4 at North Dakota State. The Bison are the premier program in the FCS, winning eight of the last nine FCS national titles, including each of the last three from 2017-2019.
Next, UAlbany will host CAA opponent Rhode Island for its home opener on September 11. A week later, on September 18, the Great Danes will head west to visit Syracuse.
A bye week on September 25 leads into a two-week road swing, starting at Delaware on October 2 followed by William & Mary on October 9. The team returns home on October 16 to host Villanova, with another home game following October 23 against Maine.
A trip to Towson on October 30 precedes two-straight home games, against New Hampshire on November 6 and one final non-conference game against Morgan State on November 13. The regular season finale takes place November 20 at Stony Brook.
The Great Danes are scheduled to begin their 2021 spring season on March 5 against New Hampshire.
2021 UAlbany Football Schedule
|Date
|Team
|Sept. 4
|at North Dakota St.
|Sept. 11
|Rhode Island*
|Sept. 18
|at Syracuse
|Oct. 2
|at Delaware*
|Oct. 9
|at William & Mary*
|Oct. 16
|Villanova*
|Oct. 23
|Maine*
|Oct. 30
|at Towson*
|Nov. 6
|New Hampshire*
|Nov. 13
|Morgan St.
|Nov. 20
|at Stony Brook*
*denotes CAA opponent