UAlbany announces 2021 fall football schedule

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Bubba Wallace sent Michael Jordan to the top of scoring pylon in the first Daytona 500 practice session for their new team and the first overall for NASCAR in more than 300 days.

Wallace was selected as the driver in the first season of a new team that brought Jordan into NASCAR as a team owner. Wallace was fastest in the field Wednesday and surely impressed his new owner -- once they meet for the first time.