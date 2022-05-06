Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Women’s lacrosse clinches its 11th-straight America East championship berth, dispatching four-seed UMBC 16-13 in the semifinals.



Key Stats

Katie Pascale led the Great Danes with five goals and four assists for a total of nine points.

UAlbany won 19 draws to UMBC’s 14

Head Coach Katie Thomson : “Today was a great day for lacrosse. We’re so happy to be hosting here at UAlbany. We knew UMBC was going to come ready to play, ready to fight for the full 60 minutes, and they certainly did that. We’re really proud of the team for staying the course, even going down by a couple in the second quarter going into halftime. We loved how we responded in the third quarter, and maintained that throughout the game. We’re really happy with the adjustments the players were able to make.”



How it Happened

Sarah Falk opened the game with a goal in the first 90 seconds of play to put the Great Danes ahead early. UMBC responded with a single goal before the Great Danes went on a 4-0 scoring run. UMBC tallied another goal with 1:15 remaining to end the first quarter, 5-2.

The Great Danes ended the game out-drawing UMBC 19-14, including 6-2 in the first and fourth quarters. Carroll made her first appearance since March 16 at Canisius. Pascale recorded her third game this season with nine or more points.

Next: UAlbany will play two-seed Vermont in Saturday’s America East final.