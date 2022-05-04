ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Stony Brook has hosted every America East women’s lacrosse tournament since 2013. With the Seawolves stripped of their conference postseason eligibility, the tournament will run through UAlbany.

The Great Danes will host for the first time since 2011, starting against UMBC on Thursday at 3:00 PM. UAlbany earned the top seed with a 5-1 conference record. The Danes are thrilled to compete in the playoffs on Fallon Field. “There’s definitely that homefield feel,” said head coach Katie Thompson. “We love playing at home and we’re looking forward to playing in front of the community and all of our fans.”

Playing at home comes with it’s own set of advantages. “There’s always not travelling, which is super nice,” said sophomore midfielder Katie Pascale. “We get to prepare the night before, really rest our bodies rather than being on a bus so that’s super exciting, and just like our homefield advantage with all of our fans and everything, the school coming out to represent. So that’s super exciting too.”

The Great Danes are 2-5 at home this season.