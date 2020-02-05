U.S. Women’s Soccer team looks to clinch 2020 Olympic Spot

FILE – In this July 7, 2019, file photo, United States’ Rose Lavelle, left, is challenged by Netherlands’ Danielle Van De Donk during the Women’s World Cup final soccer at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. Twenty players have been named to the U.S. women’s soccer team that will play for a spot in the Tokyo Olympics. Coach Andonovski announced the roster for the CONCACAF Olympic qualifying tournament Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/David Vincent, File)

(NEWS10) — National Girl and Women in Sports Day is observed on February 5th each year.

It’s a day to recognize the confidence and strength women portray through their performance in sporting events.

The national day dates back to 1987. According to the Women’s Sports Foundation, the day was designed to bring attention to the continuous fight for equality among women in sports.

A fight we still see today, especially in organized team sports, according to the latest Forbes list of highest-paid athletes, which does not include any female athletes.

For example, the U.S. women’s soccer team has generated more money and viewers than men’s team for three years in a row, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal.

The nationally recognized women’s team is now gearing up to qualify for a spot in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

They’ll face Mexico Friday at the CONCACAF Olympic qualifying tournament semifinals in Carson, Calif.

The U.S. Women’s team is ranked No. 1 in the world, and it’s current roster includes 10 out of 20 players from the 2019 World Cup champion team.

The winner of Friday’s game clinches their Olympic spot.

