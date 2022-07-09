Albany, NY (NEWS10) — It’s not often a four-time all-pro NFL player visits the Capital Region while still at the top of his game. That’s what happened at UAlbany Saturday morning, when Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill came to town to hit the field with kids from throughout the area.

“I’m like a kid in a candy store right now, I’m having fun too,” said Hill.

Darmel Ricks, founder of Crowned Elite Sports, felt there was something missing in our community. “I was just looking for something new to bring to the Capital District, not just for Albany kids but for kids all over,” said Ricks. “I noticed there was a shortage of high quality football camps.”

Enter Super Bowl champion Tyreek Hill. Crowned Elite Sports partnered with the six-time Pro Bowler to put on the Tyreek Hill Youth Football Camp, for kids ages six to 18. “Growing up I used to see a lot of guys host football camps and it’s always been my dream to be able to travel the world and put on my own football camps,” said Hill. “Being able to push the game forward, come out here and motivate these kids in different parts of the world, it means a lot. It’s a dream come true for me, man.”

Campers went through a series of drills, with some getting the chance to go one-on-one, or race the man nicknamed “cheetah” for his blazing speed. “It was fun because I tried to race him but it didn’t end up well because I lost,” said 10-year old Rakhi Mckenzie. “Well, I kind of expected that but, yeah it was fun.”

The kids in the 518 left an impression on the All-Pro wideout. “They work real hard and they’re very competitive. I feel like a lot of these guys that came out today had a chip on their shoulder.”

He had one main message for the campers. “Be great listeners man,” said Hill. “There are a lot of people that can play football, but not a lot of people are great listeners. You know, you’ve got to be able to put it together. You’ve got to be talented, and you have to be a great listener and if you can do that, you’re at the top of the food chart, baby. Just like a cheetah, baby.”

Hill was traded from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins in blockbuster deal this offseason. He’s looking forward to what lies ahead under new head coach Mike McDaniel. “As soon as I stepped in the building I could feel the energy man and just the guys around, the quarterback, the head coach, and I’m very excited. I can’t wait to go out Sunday, Thursday, Monday, whatever day it is and strap my helmet up for those guys and play hard. Everybody is ready to see the new look Dolphins. The new and improved Dolphins.”

While this is the first camp of this magnitude for Crowned Elite Sports, they also run an NFL Flag Football League as well as the Tiny Tykes program, which teaches kids ages two through five the fundamentals of football. For more information on Crowned Elite Sports, you can visit their website here.