Tyler Oedekoven enters the transfer portal

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — UAlbany is losing a playmaker on the outside to the transfer portal. Graduate wide receiver Tyler Oedekoven is saying goodbye to the Capital Region after announcing his intent to enter the transfer portal via Twitter on Monday.

In 25 career games at wideout with the Danes, he tallied 44 receptions for 601 yards and six touchdowns. He says there are no hard feelings and thanked head coach Greg Gattuso for taking a chance on him.

“Coach G has given me an amazing opportunity for the last four years to be able to play and I think him so much honestly for that,” Oedekoven said. “That was the only scholarship coming out of high school was going to the University at Albany.”

“He was the only coach who believed in me from a scholarship standpoint,” said Oedekoven, who is pursuing a graduate degree in business analytics, which is not offered at UAlbany. “All respect for coach G and what he’s done for me and my family.”